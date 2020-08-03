Scott Benoy says he didn’t step away from Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball seven years ago to retire or due to any burnout that can occur after 23 years in the position.
He stepped down to follow his son, Ryan, as he started the next chapter in his basketball career at Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead.
“I was resigning because I wanted to watch him play,” Benoy said. “Quite honestly, I always felt that I would be back at the high school level in some capacity when he was done. Whether it was as an assistant or a volunteer assistant, I always felt I wasn’t done with basketball because it’s a passion of mine.”
Last week, he officially returned, both to the sport and his old position.
Benoy, who spent time in recent years coaching travel teams and youth squads in the area, was officially named the head coach of Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball for a second time last Monday. He takes over for Jeremy Nygaard.
“I’ve known for a while that if the position ever did open up here, I would be writing my letter of application probably before the ink on the letter of resignation was dried,” Benoy said. “When I found out the position was open, I was in contact right away. Fortunately, I was able to make it work.”
Benoy led the Blackhawks to six Middle Border titles and four regional crowns after taking over the position in 1990.
Some things have changed in his time away, including Wisconsin’s transition to halves instead of quarters for boys basketball and the sport’s general move toward a position-less style with an emphasis on the 3-point shot, but there are still some pillars from his first stint to replicate.
“I know the game’s changed a little bit but we did a lot of nice things in Round 1,” Benoy said. “I think a lot of that was based on player development with our youth program, so we’re going to really refocus on that. And hopefully our signature will be the same. We always took a lot of pride in what we did on the defensive end.”
He’ll have a bit more to manage than he did when he last coached the Blackhawks. Benoy is now in an administrative role at Baldwin-Woodville, having served as the principal of Viking Middle School for the past five years.
Perhaps that can be a benefit.
“Being a principal is kind of a lot like coaching in many respects,” Benoy said. “Even though I’ve been out of the high school realm for a while, I’m still in a position of leadership and can make decisions collectively every day. I think some of the skills that I hopefully acquired as a principal translate into strengthening my coaching skills.”
He inherits a team that finished in the middle of the back of the Middle Border last season, going 7-7 in conference and 13-11 overall. The Blackhawks need to replace their top two scorers – Warick Weyer and Ross Roemhild – but return three others that scored at least seven points per game in Dylan Karau, Cam Thompson and Keegan Ofstie.
He’s familiar with the group, having coached the players when they were younger and thanks to his continued following of the program in recent years. He was able to work with the group for the first time as head coach last week when the Blackhawks utilized their summer contact days.
“The level of enthusiasm and energy in our gym was impressive,” Benoy said. “Obviously the things that we’re doing are a little different in some respects so the fact that they embraced it so quickly, I think our basketball IQ is high. We’re going to have some decent size and I just like the fact that we’re going to put five kids on the floor at all times that I know will compete to the best of their abilities.”