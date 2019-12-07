If you ask the Big Rivers Conference coaches, it will be another dogfight for the championship.
Defending co-champion River Falls has a ton back. Eau Claire Memorial returns four starters. Co-champion Hudson averaged 83 points in its opening two wins. Eau Claire North still has Dalton Banks.
And you’d better not take Menomonie and Chippewa Falls lightly.
“All teams listed above have an outstanding chance to win the league title this season,” North’s Todd Marks said.
The consensus shows River Falls and Memorial as the top choices along with North and Hudson.
River Falls has five of its top players back from last year’s 16-7 team that defeated its co-champion Hudson twice. Memorial returns four starters from its 14-8 team.
“The Big Rivers is tough, one of the deepest in years,” Chippewa Falls’ Jason Proue said. “Both Eau Claire schools and River Falls. Every night is going to be a tough time.”
River Falls returns its mammoth group of 6-5 Payton Flood, 6-4 Mike Johnson, 6-8 JT Dougherty, 6-3 Zac Johnson and 6-8 Liam Dougherty. That’s a return of almost 40 points per game.
High-scoring 6-7 Caden Boser is back for his fourth year at Memorial and is joined by Ethan Van Grunsven, Tanner Linduski and Altherelle Robbins. That almost matches River Falls in returning points.
Back for his fourth year at North is 6-2 whirlwind Dalton Banks, who has already scored 1,239 career points and destined to make it a lot more. And he has two starters back to support him.
“Banks makes the other players better,” said Menomonie’s Matt Riley.
Hudson has six players back from last year’s team that fell just short of the state tournament and seems to be in a position to contend again.
“There is a lot of talent in our league and we hope we can improve enough throughout the course of the season to play with the top teams,” River Falls Coach Zac Campbell said in somewhat of an understatement.
Both Menomonie, with a solid four-man experienced group, and Chippewa Falls, led by Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Joe Reuter, bring back quality players to play with anybody on any given night.
Rice Lake lost some key players but is looking to be improved. Leading returnees are Nolan Rowe, Judson Rikkers, Nick Schlampp and Zach Widdes.
“Play hard, have fun and be different,” veteran Warrior coach Kevin Orr says.
All the coaches agree on two things.
“It’s going to be a fun year,” Memorial’s Chad Brieske said. “Each game will be a battle.”
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|River Falls
|9-3
|16-7
|Hudson
|9-3
|20-5
|Memorial
|8-4
|14-8
|North
|7-5
|14-9
|Chippewa Falls
|5-7
|9-13
|Menomonie
|3-9
|10-13
|Rice Lake
|1-11
|8-13
Team previews
Hudson
Coach: John Dornfeld, third season (28-20).
Last year: 20-5, 9-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Mateo Renta, G, 5-9; Lucas Podevels, W, 6-2; Brock Welle, W, 6-3; Jake Miller, W, 6-0; Charlie Neuenschwander, P, 6-3.
JUNIORS — Cole Jacobson, W, 6-1; Brandon Moeri, W, 6-3; Bennett Swavely, G, 5-11; Luke Healy, G, 6-0; Carter Herink, W, 6-4.
SOPHOMORES — Evan Tyler, P, 6-3.
Notes: The Raiders are coming off a Big Rivers co-championship and Division 1 sectional finals appearance, but were hit hard by graduation. Four of last year’s starters are gone. They’ll be young, but also skilled and quick this winter. Luke Healy (11.2 ppg) and Charlie Neuenschwander (5.7 ppg) could step up as primary scorers this season.
Rice Lake
Coach: Kevin Orr, 18th season.
Last year: 8-13, 1-11.
Roster: SENIORS — Judson Rikkers, 6-3; Zach Widdes, 6-0.
JUNIORS — Andrew Farm, 6-0; Ben Brodzinski, 6-0; Braeden Resnick, 5-11; Nick Schlampp, 5-10; Nolan Rowe, 6-1; Tyler Nelson, 6-4.
SOPHOMORES — Alex Belongia, 6-2; Kole Klemme, 5-10.
FRESHMEN — Tyler Orr, 5-9; Matt Farm, 5-9; Harrison Lipke, 6-1.
Notes: The Warriors will have a new look after losing four starters to graduation. The team finished at the bottom of the Big Rivers standings last year and will aim to climb a bit this winter. They’re relatively low on varsity experience, although the likes of Nolan Rowe saw time on the court last year. The graduation of second team All-Northwest guard Peyton Buckley (17.6 ppg) leaves big shoes to fill.
River Falls
Coach: Zac Campbell, seventh season (78-64).
Last year: 16-7, 9-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Arsenio Black, G, 6-0; Payton Flood, F, 6-5; Mike Johnson, F, 6-4; Michael Tiffany, F, 6-4.
JUNIORS — JT Dougherty, F, 6-8; Liam Dougherty, F, 6-8; Cole Frisch, G, 6-1; Isaiah Gray, F, 6-5; Zac Johnson, G, 6-3.
SOPHOMORES — Jacob Landgraf, G, 5-11; Ragan Pinnow, F, 6-0; Michael Schurman, G, 6-0.
Notes: The Wildcats won a share of the Big Rivers title along with Hudson last winter. With three starters back, they could be in the mix again. They’ve got one of the conference’s most dynamic players in junior guard Zac Johnson (14.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and good height in the post. JT Dougherty (10.9 ppg), Payton Flood (5.9 ppg) and Michael Johnson (5.3 ppg) all know how to score at the varsity level. One of the question marks around River Falls is how the Wildcats will fill the role of double-double threat Adam Feyereisen (13.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg), who has graduated.
Remaining schedule
All games at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Menomonie at La Crosse Central; New Richmond at Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: D.C. Everest at Memorial; La Crosse Logan at North; Northwestern at Rice Lake.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Memorial at La Crosse Central.
Friday, Dec. 13: Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake; North at Hudson; River Falls at Menomonie.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: Holmen at North.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Hudson at Hastings, 7 p.m.; River Falls at St. Paul Johnson, 7 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Superior; North at Wisconsin Rapids; La Crosse Logan at Menomonie.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Rice Lake at Hayward.
Friday, Dec. 20: Chippewa Falls at Hudson; Memorial at Menomonie; North at River Falls.
Friday, Dec. 27: River Falls vs. Xavier at Concordia, 3 p.m.; Stoughton vs. Chippewa Falls at Middleton, 5:45 p.m.; Ashland at Menomonie, 6 p.m.; Osceola at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.; Memorial vs. Oshkosh West at Concordia, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Brown Deer vs. River Falls at Concordia, noon; Memorial vs. Brookfield East at Concordia, 3 p.m.; Hudson at D.C. Everest, 5 p.m.; Prairie Seeds at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeland at Menomonie, 7:45 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30: St. Paul Highland Park at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: River Falls at Rice Lake; Chippewa Falls at Memorial; North at Menomonie; St. Croix Central at Hudson.
Monday, Jan. 6: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Rice Lake at Somerset, 5:45 p.m.; Memorial at Onalaska; Menomonie at Medford; River Falls at Holmen; Wausau West at North.
Friday, Jan. 10: Memorial at River Falls; Menomonie at Hudson; Rice Lake at North; Wausau West at Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday: Jan. 14: North at Chippewa Falls; Hudson at Memorial; Rice Lake at Medford; Sparta at Menomonie; St. Paul Highland Park at River Falls.
Friday, Jan. 17: Hudson at Rice Lake; River Falls at Chippewa Falls; Memorial at North, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Oshkosh West vs. Chippewa Falls at Brookfield Central, 4:30 p.m.; New Richmond at Rice Lake.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Chippewa Falls at Onalaska; Superior at Menomonie.
Friday, Jan. 24: Chippewa Falls at North; Memorial at Hudson; Rice Lake at Menomonie.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Ashland at River Falls, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27: North at D.C. Everest; Menomonie at New Richmond.
Monday, Jan. 28: Memorial at Stevens Point; River Falls at La Crosse Logan.
Friday, Jan. 31: Menomonie at Memorial; Prescott at River Falls; Rice Lake at Superior.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Rochester Mayo vs. North at La Crosse Central, 1:15 p.m.; Hudson at Chippewa Falls.
Saturday, Feb. 4: River Falls at Hudson; Memorial at Holmen; Marshfield at North; Rice Lake at Spooner.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Memorial at Rice Lake.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Hudson at North; Menomonie at River Falls; Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls; Memorial at La Crosse Logan; North at Superior; Holmen at Menomonie; La Crosse Central at Hudson; New Richmond at River Falls.
Friday, Feb. 14: Memorial at Chippewa Falls; Hudson at New Richmond; Menomonie at North; Rice Lake at River Falls.
Monday, Feb. 17: Menomonie at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20: North at Rice Lake; Hudson at Menomonie; Medford at Chippewa Falls; River Falls at Memorial.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Superior at Hudson, 3 p.m.; Marshfield at Memorial, 5 p.m.; North at Bay Port, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24: Hayward at Rice Lake; River Falls at North.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie; St. Croix Prep at Hudson.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Chippewa Falls at River Falls; North at Memorial; Rice Lake at Hudson.