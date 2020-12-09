You can tell the type of returning talent the Big Rivers boasts in boys basketball just by looking at last year’s all-conference selections.
Three first team all-conference picks are back in the fold: Chippewa Falls’ Joe Reuter, River Falls’ Zac Johnson and Hudson’s Luke Healy. Reuter and Johnson are also backed up by a returning all-conference second team member, Jacob Walczak at Chi-Hi and JT Dougherty at River Falls.
The stars have Chippewa Falls, Hudson and River Falls pegged as the clear top three according to coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram. As always, it won’t be easy to finish atop the conference’s standings.
“The league will be really good,” Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. “Chippewa will be loaded, Hudson will be good, River will be really good, Menomonie has got a really good player back. It’s going to be really tough.”
Chippewa Falls is fresh off its first outright Big Rivers title since 1980. The Cardinals lost two major pieces to graduation in All-Northwest first teamer Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and All-Northwest honorable mention Nick Bruder, but expectations are still high. Reuter, set to play Division II ball next year at Hillsdale College, averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists as a junior. Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue called him the best shooter in the area at the end of last season.
Walczak averaged 13 points while finishing third in the conference in 3-pointers made.
They face a serious challenge when it comes to repeating in River Falls, arguably the favorite this year after finishing a game back in 2019-20. Johnson and Dougherty combined for 30 points per game last season and both are expected to play at the next level, Johnson at DII Augustana and Dougherty at DI Army. Johnson is the top returning scorer in the league, having averaged 23.1 points, and led the BRC with 76 3-pointers last season.
The Wildcats are slotted in second in the entire state in the first WisSports.net coaches poll of the season.
“We have a group of committed athletes,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “Our hope is to have a chance to compete for a BRC title.”
Hudson’s Healy averaged 17.7 points per game last season but will need to find a new second in command after the graduation of Charlie Neuenschwander. Brandon Moeri and Carter Herink are both candidates for the position after finishing with eight and seven points per game, respectively.
While the favorites return their stars, the two city schools will need to develop new identities. Both Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial graduated their all-time leading scorer, All-Northwest Player of the Year Dalton Banks for the Huskies and All-Northwest first-teamer Caden Boser for the Old Abes. North’s Ashton Kallstrom and Memorial’s Tanner Linduski, the teams’ second-leading scorers, are gone too.
Chad Kron at North and Mekhi Shaw at Memorial seem poised to lead the next generation, though Shaw will have to sit this year out after tearing his ACL in the fall. That leaves Will Boser, who averaged three points per game last year, as the Old Abes’ top returning scorer.
Kron averaged 13.8 points last season and is known for his tenacious defense. He’s one of the stronger two-way players in the league.
Menomonie returns the imposing Noah Feddersen, a mobile 6-foot-8 forward who anchors the Mustangs inside. He averaged 12.4 points and five rebounds per game as a sophomore. Brock Thornton showed off his skills with 23 points in the team’s season-opening win against Regis.
“We have a strong inside presence and need our guards to complement our post play,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. “Half court defense and inside play are our strengths. Lack of experience in the backcourt is something we really will look to improve during the season.”
Rice Lake is looking to take a positive step after going 0-12 in conference play last season. Nolan Rowe returns after leading the squad with 13.1 points per game, while Nick Schlampp shot 40% from deep last season.
“Really excited about this year’s group of kids,” Warriors coach Kevin Orr said. “(They) work extremely hard and have a great attitude. Love our focus and how coachable of a group we have. Our main focus is to trust the process and continually get better throughout the season and enjoy each day we get to step out on the court together.”