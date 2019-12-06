CHIPPEWA FALLS — The present and future of the Big Rivers were on full display Friday night in Chippewa Falls.
Cardinals senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt showed why he’s among the conference’s premiere players. His 20-point effort lifted Chi-Hi to a 72-62 victory, but the future of the conference appears to live in Menomonie.
It only showed itself in glimpses, but when 6-foot-8 sophomore Noah Fedderson got the ball, it was clear what the Mustangs’ future is going to look like.
“He could be a great player, a cornerstone type of player,” Mustangs coach Matt Riley said. “As a sophomore, what he’s doing in his first few games is very exciting.”
The Mustangs went to Fedderson for their first bucket of the game and repeatedly dished it to him inside, allowing him to space the floor to hit open shooters. Ultimately though, the Cardinals defense adapted and missed shots did Menomonie in early.
“We came out flat and turned the ball over a bunch of times and they extended their lead,” Riley said. “We had to claw our way back, so I think that was the biggest problem.”
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 14-7 lead and once Menomonie started to get things going, Chi-Hi went back to the basics and got Rogers-Schmidt the ball.
The 6-foot-6 senior scored nine straight points for Chi-Hi to turn a 14-13 game lead into a seven-point Cardinals lead.
“He does a lot of things well,” Riley said of Rogers-Schmidt. “He can get to the basket, he shot it well tonight from the outside, that’s something he improved on over the summer. That’s an aspect of his game that makes him tougher to guard because he is pretty quick off the dribble.”
Whenever the Mustangs collapsed into the paint, Joe Reuters seemed to be open for a shot at the perimeter. He hit big time shots one after another for the Cardinals, finishing the night with 20 points and three 3s.
“We’re fortunate enough to have guys like Joe and Payton that can create for themselves,” Cardinals coach Jason Proue said.
After halftime, the Mustangs went back to Fedderson. He scored eight of his 10 points after the break when the Cardinals switched out of their 1-3-1 zone defense and tried to defend him with a man-to-man defense.
“You have to play him straight up otherwise he’s going to kick it to a shooter or a diver, but if you play him straight up, he’s 6-8 and can go right over you,” Proue said.
For the second year in a row, Ethan Wurtzel torched the Cardinals on their home court. The 6-foot-2 senior followed up his 21-point performance in Chippewa Falls last season with 23 points on Friday including seven buckets from beyond the arc.
His shooting allowed Menomonie to come storming back and make it a one-point game with just over eight minutes to go in the game, but the Cardinals went back to Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter to put the Mustangs away.
“It was a good team win, everyone contributed, and we played really well tonight,” Rogers-Schmidt said.
The Cardinals will return to action Monday when New Richmond comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff. For the Mustangs, it’s another road trip as they head to La Crosse Central on Monday for 7:15 p.m.
Chippewa Falls 72, Menomonie 62
Menomonie (1-1): Nick Fedderson 10, DeVauntaye Parker 4, Jed Ogea 3, Davis Barthen 5, Dylan Boecker 8, Ethan Wurtzel 23, Brock Thornton 9.
Chippewa Falls (1-0): Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 20, Joe Reuter 20, Jake Spaeth 3, Nick Bruder 8, Jacob Walczak 16, Mason Monarski 2, Kansas Smith 3.
3-pointers: Menomonie 9 (Barthen, Wurtzel 7, Thornton); Chippewa Falls 8 (Rogers-Schmidt 2, Reuter 3, Walczak 2, Smith)
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 37-27.