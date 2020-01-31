There’s something about Menomonie that brings out the best in the Eau Claire Memorial basketball team.
The Old Abes struggled through an eight-game losing streak since their last win – 59-52 at Menomonie on December 20.
In the rematch Friday night at the Eagles Nest, they got it together to break their losing streak with a 72-66 victory, only their fourth in 14 games.
It was accomplished with a herculean effort by 6-7 Caden Boser with 35 points and 20 rebounds. But also a focused and determined team effort.
“We’ve been focusing on defense and working as a team,” said sophomore guard Mekhi Shaw, who directed the win. “We wanted to end the losing streak and protect our home court.”
And they had to do it by overcoming a 10-point run to open the game by the Mustangs.
“It was the first time in awhile that we had almost everyone available,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “It was exciting to see everything we worked on in practice show up on the floor.
“It was a great team win with players coming off the bench to make key contributions. It was not a one-man show although I think you saw the best version of Caden Boser tonight.”
After Menomonie’s fast start, which included five points by Brock Thornton, the Abes struck back furiously, outscoring the Mustangs by 26-8 in taking a 26-18 lead late in the first half and which they never relinquished.
“We knew we were in for a battle because they haven’t won since they played us,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. “We had a great start and then Boser got loose and you can’t do that against a quality player like that.”
Boser scored 21 in the first half. He hit on 11 of 19 floor shots and 9 of 13 from the line in making only his second start in the last four games. His 35 points marked his second best scoring effort of the season. He had 39 in a loss to D.C. Everest in December.
Menomonie battled back within four early in the second half and never went away, pulling within five points in the final two minutes before free throws clinched it for the Abes.
“I was proud of the way we battled back in the second half,” Riley said. “But we just couldn’t get it over the top.”
The Mustangs got 17 points from talented 6-8 sophomore Noah Feddersen while Thornton and Davis Barthen added 15 each.
For Memorial, Boser got his main support from fellow senior Ethan Van Grunsven, who hit two 3s and scored 13 points while Shaw added eight from outside.
“Menomonie’s a tough club with size and good shooters and has been on a streak,” Brieske said. “This was a good team win.”
Shaw said, “This will help our confidence down the stretch and if we keep playing the way we did tonight, we’ll be okay.”
MEMORIAL 72, MENOMONIE 66
Menomonie – FG-A FT-A TP – Dylan Boecker 1-5 0-2 2, Brock Thornton 5-7 3-5 15, Noah Feddersen 5-11 6-11 17, Ethan Wurtzel 2-6 1-2 6, Davis Barthen 6-17 1-1 15, Jed Ogea 1-3 2-2 4, DeVauntaye Parker 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 23-51 13-23 66.
Memorial – Tanner Linduski 1-9 4-6 6, Ethan Van Grunsven 4-8 3-3 13, Caden Boser 11-18 9-13 35, Mekhi Shaw 2-3 3-5 8, Duncan McKinley 0-0 0-0 0, Landen Van Grunsven 1-2 0-0 3, Will Boser 0-2 0-0 0, Nolan Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Gerber 1-1 0-0 2, Altherelle Robbins 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 22-43 21-27 72.
Halftime – Memorial 36-31. 3-point goals: Menomonie 7-20 (Thornton 2-3, Barthen 2-8, Fedderesen 1-4, Wurtzel 1-2, Parker 1-1, Ogea 0-2; Memorial: 7-18 (Boser 3-8, E. Van Grusnven 2-5, Shaw 1-1, L. Van Grunsven 1-2, Linduski 0-2); Rebounds: Memomonie 31 (Feddersen 9, Boecker 7); Memorial 34 (C. Boser 20); Turnovers: Menomonie 19, Memorial 16. Officials: Dan Hoffman, Jeff Linehan, Rick Thompson.