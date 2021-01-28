ELK MOUND — Tyler Bowman wasn't going to wait around for a timeout to be called.
When the Spring Valley junior pulled down a rebound off a missed free throw with 5.7 seconds left, his only thought was to get down the court.
Bowman took the ball from the right block and weaved his way around defenders at halfcourt. He came to a jump stop a few feet away from the 3-point line and let the ball fly with one second left.
The last-ditch heave swirled around the rim and fell through the net, sending the Cardinals into raptures as 42-40 winners over Elk Mound.
"It felt surreal. It was amazing," Bowman said. "I didn't even know if it actually went in for a second there. Then it kind of hit me."
More specifically, a wall of his teammates hit him. The Cardinals mobbed around Bowman after clinching a victory they knew they needed.
The matchup pitted the top two teams in wins in the Dunn-St. Croix against each other. With a loss, the Cardinals might have been on the outside looking in with three defeats compared to the Mounders' two. But by snatching victory at the last moment, Spring Valley improved to 8-2 in league play. Elk Mound remains in second place at 5-3, but will likely need help to claw past the Cardinals in the standings.
"I felt like both teams really needed this one," Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said. "But there's a lot of work ahead yet. ... I look at it as it keeps us in it, more than anything. I thought if we lost this it would have put us behind the 8-ball."
The Cardinals won despite going nearly six minutes without scoring toward the end of the second half. Their defense kept them in it, and Bowman made a shot when they needed it most.
"(The defense) kept us in it the whole game," Bosshart said. "I was really proud of the defense, and I have been all year. These kids work their tails off. They buy into what we're trying to do. I don't think I've ever had a team that works as hard on the defensive end as these kids do."
Spring Valley led for much of the first and second half, until Ben Heath hit a 3-pointer for Elk Mound to put his side up 36-35 with 7:15 left to play.
From the 9:07 mark until there was 3:20 left, Spring Valley didn't score. But they made up for it in the final seven seconds, when two 3-pointers made the difference.
"You never really feel too comfortable until the clock says zero," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "It was a nice shot that kid hit to win the game. It was certainly unfortunate, one that we wish we could go back and do things differently, but hats off to them for battling to the end."
While the Cardinals endured a long scoreless streak, they were at least able to do the same to the Mounders. Spring Valley didn't allow a field goal in the final seven minutes of the game, with all of Elk Mound's four points coming from the free throw line.
"I think it starts with our energy. Our energy off the bench is huge, we talk and as soon as there's a dead ball we're all up there yelling," Bowman said. "I think that just plays a huge part in all of it."
Nate Lew made a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to put Elk Mound up 40-36. But Michael Bauer hit a 3-pointer for Spring Valley about 40 seconds later, and the Cardinals fouled to stop the clock with 5.7 seconds remaining.
When the ensuing free throw missed and Bosshart saw the ball was in his guard's hands, he decided to keep his timeouts in his pocket.
"It was one of those things where you're looking to see who gets the rebound," Bosshart said. "And when it went into Tyler's hands, he's one of our better players around the perimeter, so I felt like calling a timeout would just let Elk Mound set up their defense."
The decision paid off.
"I was just ready to go. I was hoping we wouldn't call a timeout," Bowman said. "I wanted to get a shot at it."
Bowman and Connor Ducklow scored 14 points apiece for the Cardinals. Ryan Bohl tallied a game-high 15 points for the Mounders, while Lew and heath added 11 each.
Spring Valley 42, Elk Mound 40
Spring Valley (11-3, 8-2): Connor Ducklow 14, Michael Bauer 6, Nolan Stans 3, Coy Stasiek 3, Tyler Bowman 14, Charlie Maier 2.
Elk Mound (8-8, 5-3): Ryan Bohl 15, Ben Heath 11, Nate Lew 11, Michael Jenson 3.
3-point goals: Spring Valley 8 (Bowman 3, Ducklow 2, Bauer 2, Stasiek), Elk Mound 7 (Bohl 3, Heath 3, Jenson).
Halftime: Spring Valley 23-21.