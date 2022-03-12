OSSEO — Trailing by 17 shortly into the second half, the confidence of the Cameron boys basketball team didn't waver.
The Comets had a run of 11 straight to get back in it quickly, and junior Grant Paetzold's hanging layup with one minute, and 23 seconds to go in the game put Cameron in front by two. Some defensive stops and a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line from junior Zory Parker lifted Cameron to a 71-65 Division 4 sectional championship over Durand on Saturday at Osseo-Fairchild High School.
"These kids work so hard all the time," Cameron coach Troy LaVallie said. "We got down, Durand is such a good team. They kept pounding it inside to [Gunnar] Hurlburt. We knew we had to pick up the pace of the game. Our press bothered them, it turned the tempo for us."
The victory sends the Comets (19-7) to their third state tournament in team history and first since 2017.
Durand's Ethan Hurburt connected from distance to give the Panthers a 62-60 advantage with 2:44 remaining but Paetzold came right back and drove to the basket, put on the brakes and hit a turnaround jumper in the paint to even the score.
After a stop, Paetzold attacked the basket on the left side, hanging in the air and scoring for the 64-62 lead. On the other end of the floor Durand had gotten the ball inside but Paetzold came from behind for the block and the Comets got the ball to Parker and he put Cameron in front by four with a pair of clutch free throws.
"It was wild. It’s so surreal," Paetzold said of the win. "I just had confidence the whole way even though we were down 17, I knew we were going to pull it off."
Cameron had jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes but Durand (22-6) climbed its way back and 12-2 run put the Panthers in front by six with 2:40 to half. After a basket at the buzzer the Panthers headed into the locker room up by nine.
To start the second half Durand made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes as Gunnar Hurlburt's triple put the Panthers in front 50-33 with 14:09 to play. Cameron responded with basket from senior Wyatt Warner and then Parker drilled a shot from distance on the next possession.
"We knew halves down win games," Warner said. "We just kept repeating that to ourselves."
Sophomore Tyson Lucas then took over for the Comets, scoring 14 points over a span of 3:30 as he made three triples and added an and-one bucket. Cameron's 11-0 run made it an six-point game with 11:25 to play. Lucas' third shot from deep cut the deficit to four and then his jumper at the free throw line got Cameron to within two, 54-52, with 9:15 to go.
"(Thinking) back to the Grantsburg game, we all came together and said let’s go do it," Lucas said, referencing the Comets' 12-point comeback in the second half of last week's regional final.
Warner tied the game a few possession later, and then Paetzold gave the Comets their first lead since the first half with 6:47 left to play.
"Coming into the season we knew we were going to be good, how good was a question of how hard they wanted to work," LaVallie said. "I told them at the beginning of the year if we work hard we’re going to have a chance at the end, and they really did. They just kept improving every single game and today’s a great example of their hard work."
Paetzold scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Lucas added 19 and Parker scored 14. Durand got 19 apiece from senor Gunnar Hurlburt and junior Zachary Nelson.
Old Abes fall in sectional finals
The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team saw its playoff run end one win shy of the state tournament, falling to Neenah 62-47 on Saturday in Schofield.
The Old Abes were within striking distance with eight minutes left, only trailing the top-ranked Rockets by six. But Neenah was too strong in the second half and clamped down defensively to secure its trip to the Division 1 state tournament.
The Rockets opened the second half on a 12-0 run, turning a 26-23 halftime lead into a 38-23 advantage. Memorial clawed back with an answer of its own, but Neenah got hot in the final eight minutes to pull away.
Each side got out to a slow start initially, with few points going on the board for the first several minutes of the game.
Will Boser scored 19 points and LJ Wells added 14 for Memorial, which finished the season with a 22-5 record. The Old Abes were in the sectional finals for the first time since 2003.
Memorial will graduate a group of seniors which helped lead the program to its first Big Rivers Conference title since 2016.
Chevalier Emery led Neenah (27-1) with 19 points. The Rockets will play at state for the 28th time in program history.
Blackhawks one win shy of state
Baldwin-Woodville couldn't recover from an early 17-2 run and fell to West Salem 63-48 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday in Arcadia.
The spurt put the Panthers ahead 21-7 in the first half, and although the Blackhawks narrowed the gap, they couldn't complete the rally. They finished one win short of the state tournament and are still seeking their first trip to Madison. West Salem earned its debut trip to the Kohl Center with the victory.