With 10.6 seconds left, Hudson’s Ben Healy saddled up to the free throw line. The Cardinals needed 3 points to tie up the game and send it into overtime, 4 if Healy were to make this shot.
The ball missed the hoop, and the Cardinals rebounded the shot, and moved the ball down the court.
The team worked the ball around the key with heavy pressure from Hudson’s defense, and got the ball to Kansas Smith. With a second left, Smith took the shot, the buzzer went off, and the ball missed the hoop.
The Cardinals gave it their best, but fell by three, giving the Raiders the 55-52 victory.
Hudson, ranked first in the Big Rivers Conference, is now 7-1. Chippewa Falls is 4-4 and ranked fourth in conference.
Taking on the top team and only falling by 3 is something worth being proud of, Cardinals coach Jason Proue said.
“Now there’s visual evidence of how if we play the way we want to play, we’re right up there with anybody else,” he said.
It took the Cardinals a while to find their footing, but after a slow start, they ramped up their speed at the end of the first half, getting turnovers and making layups, but still ended the half trailing Hudson 30-24.
Coming back from a 12-point deficit, the Cardinals were on a roll in the second half, and a 10-point scoring run gave them what they needed to tie up the score 42-all with 6 minutes left in the game.
The Raiders were awarded free throw after free throw, taking away the Cards’ lead after every jump shot.
The Cardinals tallied up 17 fouls in the game, and the Raiders had 9.
Leading in shooting for the Cardinals was Mason Monarski with 22 points. Monarski eclipsed his 1000th career point Tuesday in a matchup against Marshfield.
“We know just keep running to action and trust him,” Coach Jason Proue said, “He’s been with us for the last four years on varsity, so we trust that the shots that he takes he are gonna go in.”
This game was a make-up of a game that was originally scheduled Dec. 16 which was canceled due to snow. Thanks to the weather’s interference with the schedule, the Cardinals get to have another crack at the Raiders on Saturday in Hudson.
“It’s definitely unique, but if you’re going to lose in that fashion, it’s it’s nice to go do it right away two days later,” Proue said. “We’re excited to go over there and expecting another tough battle just like tonight.”