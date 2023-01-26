CHI-Hi 1/26

Hudson’s Ben Healy guards Chippewa Falls’ Christian Crumbaker Thursday night in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Bridget Kelley

With 10.6 seconds left, Hudson’s Ben Healy saddled up to the free throw line. The Cardinals needed 3 points to tie up the game and send it into overtime, 4 if Healy were to make this shot.

The ball missed the hoop, and the Cardinals rebounded the shot, and moved the ball down the court.