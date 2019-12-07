The Chippewa Falls basketball team is coming off the loss of inside giant Tyler Robarge, who obviously will be tough to replace.
But third-year Coach Jason Proue is looking ahead, not back. He has enough returnees to see the bright side with other possibilities.
“Without Tyler, we will be able to get out and play a lot faster,” he said. “It will free the others up.”
The others are headed by 6-6 Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and 6-4 Joe Reuter and they are joined by 6-2 Nick Bruder, who played as a sophomore but missed almost all of last season due to injuries, and Jacob Walczak.
“We’re building around our experience,” Proue said. “And we feel we have some good basketball players to work with them.”
Although none have any extended varsity experience, they look to blend in well. Looking for time are 5-11 Jake Spaeth, 5-9 Mitch Howard, 5-10 Trystn Ash, 6-0 Bohde Torkelson, 6-0 sophmore Keion Twyman along with promising freshmen 5-11 Mason Monarski and 5-9 Kansas Smith.
“Most of them can handle the ball well,” Proue said. “We feel we can get up and go a little bit more.”
Rogers-Schmidt scored 296 points at a 13.4 clip last year and led the team in rebounds with 201 or 9.1 per game.
“He does everything well and we expect a big year out of him,” Proue said of Rogers-Schmidt. “Reuter shoots well and gets to the basket.”
Reuter hit on 38 3-pointers en route to a season in which he scored 208 points at a 9.5 average and was the team’s third leading rebounder with an average of just under four per game.
Bruder and Walczak are looked to for major contributions.
“Bruder really looks good coming off his injury,” Proue said. “He’s aggressive and looks like the Bruder of old.
“Walczak has had a really good offseason. He’s taken a big leap from his sophomore year to now.”
It’s a group that Proue is enjoying working with and can see a lot of potential.
“We’re really optimistic,” he said. “The top four are our foundation and the others will pitch in.”
But he said in the Big Rivers, every game is tough.
Notes
Coach: Jason Proue, third season (21-24).
Last season: 9-13, 5-7 in Big Rivers.
Key players: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, 6-6. sr.; Joe Reuter, jr., 6-4; Nick Bruder, sr., 6-2; Jacob Walczak, jr., 6-4.
Others: Bohde Torkelson, jr., 6-0; Jake Spaeth, jr., 5-11; Keion Twyman, soph., 6-0; Tryston Ash, jr., 5-10; Mitch Howard, sr., 5-9; Mason Monarski, fr., 5-11; Kansa Smith, fr., 5-9.
Remaining schedule
Friday, Dec. 6 Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 9 New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 at Stevens Point, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 at Stoughton, 5:45 p.m.. Friday, Jan. 3 at EC Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 6 at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 EC North, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at Oshkosh West, 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at EC North, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 Hudson, 7:!5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 DC Everest, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 EC Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 Medford, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.