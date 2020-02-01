CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hudson hung around all night but eventually Peyton Rogers-Schmidt showed why he’s one of the most well-rounded players in the Big Rivers.
With just over 10 seconds to go, Rogers-Schmidt blocked a 3 that would have pulled the Raiders to within five. Then he found a streaking Jacob Walczak with a full-court pass allowing the Cardinals’ 6-foot-4 junior to slam home the dagger, finishing off Hudson 62-52 to take control of the Big Rivers on Saturday night in Chippewa Falls.
“We practice that all the time, so it was no surprise he got it and went up with it,” Rogers-Schmidt said.
The packed Chi-Hi gym erupted in excitement.
“It was really awesome,” Cardinals coach Jason Proue said. “Everybody wants to see the dunk and to cap it off with a big slam was pretty cool.”
Yet on the court, there was no emotion. The Cardinals hustled back on defense, made the final stop and began lining up for post-game handshakes.
It was as if they had lost, not taken over the top spot in the conference with just five conference games to go and the four toughest games against Hudson and Eau Claire North in the rear-view mirror.
“It’s just one game,” Cardinals junior Ben Reuter said. “We know we have a lot of work ahead of us and a lot to get better. It’s definitely not going to be easy for sure, there are still tough games coming up and we need to stay focused.”
The Cardinals stayed poised throughout the game. They jumped up early and never trailed, but they couldn’t put away the Raiders, never able to go on more than a five-point run.
“I just never felt like we couldn’t get over the hump,” Hudson coach John Dornfeld said. “There were times where it would get out to 10 and then it would come back to five, but they’d hit one and it’d go to seven. … It just always felt like they always had a little bit of an upper hand and then they knocked down free throws down the stretch.”
After free throws almost cost the Cardinals earlier in the season against Eau Claire Memorial, Chi-Hi was lights out from the line in the second half, shooting 14 for 14 after halftime and only missing two free throws all night.
Defensively, Rogers-Schmidt was brilliant. He blocked six Raiders shots, almost always sending them flying forcefully out of bounds to ignite the crowd. Though Luke Healy scored a game-high 27 for Hudson, Rogers-Schmidt made it tough on him for long stretches.
“He gets his hands on a lot of passes, he blocks a lot of shots,” Dornfeld said of Rogers-Schmidt.
On the offensive end, Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter were “as advertised,” according to Dornfeld. Reuter forced the Raiders to extend their defense to the 3-point line, nailing two from 3-point range for 18 points. Rogers-Schmidt was lightning quick off the dribble, penetrating into the paint for layups en route to a team-high 22 points.
“He’s so explosive,” Proue said. “He did a really nice job tonight off the dribble, that first move, one dribble getting to the basket, he is so explosive when he gets a little burst on that first step.”
The Cardinals now have a week off before returning for the start of a seven-game homestand against Rice Lake on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
After that, the rest of their conference schedule includes a pair of games against River Falls along with Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie.
“I think it’s still pretty well wide-open right now,” Dornfeld said. “Chippewa is in the driver’s seat because they’re a game ahead of everyone else, but with us, North, Chippewa, River Falls, there are a lot of games left to both win and lose.”
Hudson will return to action against River Falls on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
Chippewa Falls 62, Hudson 52
Hudson (10-2, 5-2): Brock Welle 3, Luke Healy 27, Bennett Swavely 6, Brandon Moeri 2, Charlie Neuenschwander 6, Mateo Renta 4, Carter Herink 4.
Chippewa Falls (10-4, 6-1): Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 22, Joe Reuter 18, Nick Bruder 10, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 3.
3-pointers: Hudson 5 (Healy 4, Swavely), Chippewa Falls 4 (Reuter 2, Walczak, Monarski).
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 30-24.