Despite a relatively modest season last winter, the Alma Center Lincoln boys look to be the team to beat in the Large Dairyland this year.
The Hornets were 13-10 last season, but with all-conference players Ethan Breheim and Justin Rowekamp back to lead the way, they could be set to take the next step this winter.
Breheim, a fifth team All-Northwest selection, can play any position at 6-foot-5 and averaged 19.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game last season. Rowekamp was the second-leading scorer (12 ppg) and rebounder (4.8 rpg) for the Hornets.
Add in returning contributors Austin Calkins (6.4 ppg) and Ryder Wyss (5.4 ppg), and the Hornets are suddenly an experienced, well-rounded squad.
“We’ve got what should be a deep team,” coach Jeremy Hanson said. “We’re hoping we can go 11 deep and use our size and athleticism to force teams to play the game we want, which is a defensive game.”
Augusta, which finished second in the conference last season, is expected to challenge for the title again. Senior guard Andrew Perkovich figures to be a big part of that after averaging 15.6 points and 2.5 assists per game a year ago. He’ll help fill the void left by third team All-Northwest guard Tanner Alix. Guard Jacob Engstrom (3 ppg) is also back.
“Our strengths will be guard play, balance and outside shooting,” Beavers coach Chris Schmitt said.
Melrose-Mindoro won the conference last year, but will have an entirely new starting lineup this season.
Eleva-Strum finished in last place a year ago, but the Cardinals are experienced this season and will aim to climb higher this time around. Nick Higley (11.2 ppg) and Cade McSorley (10.4 ppg) give them a couple of consistent scoring options on offense, and a few role players are back as well.
“With some returning scorers coming back, we are looking to compete to be at or near the top of the Large,” fourth-year coach Alex Dodge said. “(We have a) talented group that has to learn how to win, but I think will.”
Whitehall took fifth in the conference last season, but peaked at the right time to make a run to the regional finals. The Norse’s top four scorers graduated, but Brandon Dick (6.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and James Breska (6.3 ppg) both figure to take on bigger roles as seniors.
“(We’re a) young group that will have to grow up fast,” Whitehall coach Tyler Petersen said. “It’s a competitive group who will be tough to beat come the end of the year.”
Cochrane-Fountain City, last year’s third-place team (tied with Lincoln), will have a new look this season. All of their top scorers from a year ago graduated.
Things aren’t expected to change too much in the Small Dairyland.
The Blair-Taylor boys dominated the league on the way to the title last year, finishing 13-1 against conference foes. With pretty much everybody back, it could be deja vu this winter.
Matt Waldera and Kyle Steien might be the top two players in the Small Dairyland. They averaged 15 and 14 points per game for the Wildcats last season, respectively.
Also back are Isaac Nerby (9 ppg), Logan Smith (9 ppg) and Alec Reismann (8 ppg), among others.
Blair-Taylor was two games away from state last year, and could be a force to be reckoned with in Division 5 this March.
“We should have a very solid squad, lots of experience back and lots of big-game experience,” said coach Randy Storlie, in his 38th year at the helm. “We should have plenty of firepower, but need to shore up some loose ends on defense and ball handling.”
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran could be the Wildcats’ top challenger in the Small Dairyland. The Lancers have some prolific scorers, led by Ryan Zimmerman, who led the conference with a 21.1 points per game average last year.
Blair-Taylor beat Immanuel Lutheran twice last season, with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points.
Gilmanton has some solid players back in Jarin Rud (10.4 ppg) and Lance Larson (9.9 ppg), but the loss of fourth team All-Northwest guard Tanner Hovey will be big.
Independence will look to build off a 6-14 season, but will need to do so without leading scorer Sam Killian, who has graduated. He was a first team all-conference selection.
Alma/Pepin finished without a win in the conference last year, and will simply be looking for daily improvement this winter.
Last year's standings
Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|13-1
|24-2
|Gilmanton
|7-7
|12-9
|Immanuel Lutheran
|4-9
|8-13
|Independence
|4-10
|6-14
|Alma/Pepin
|0-14
|2-20
Large
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Melrose-Mindoro
|12-3
|16-7
|Augusta
|11-4
|15-7
|Alma Center Lincoln
|8-7
|13-10
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|8-7
|10-13
|Whitehall
|6-8
|11-11
|Eleva-Strum
|6-9
|7-16
Team previews
Team capsules
Large
Alma Center Lincoln
Coach: Jeremy Hanson, fourth season (41-33).
Last year: 14-10, 9-6.
Roster: SENIORS - Ethan Breheim, W, 6-5; Justin Rowekamp, PG, 5-10; Austin Calkins, W, 6-1; Ryder Wyss, W, 6-1; Dylan Cooper, W, 5-10.
JUNIORS - Jack Anderson, PG, 5-10; Riley Janke, W, 6-0; Jake Ross, G, 5-8; Victor Ruzic, P, 6-4; Jaxsen Comstock, P, 6-4; Blake Hansen, W, 6-1.
Notes: One of the favorites to win the conference title this year. Powered by All-Northwest wing Ethan Breheim (20 ppg, 14 rpg). Seniors Justin Rowekamp (12 ppg), Austin Calkins (7 ppg) and Ryder Wyss (6 ppg) round out what should be a balanced offense. Good size on the team, with three players standing 6-foot-4 or taller.
Augusta
Coach: Chris Schmitt, second season (15-7).
Last year: 15-7, 11-4.
Roster: SENIORS - Andrew Perkovich, G, 6-2; Jacob Engstrom, G, 5-11; Aaron Dorf, F, 6-3; Camron Stensen, G, 5-11; Cole Stensen, G, 5-11; Gregor Willms, F, 6-1; Traven Fabian, G, 6-1.
JUNIORS - Chase Stensen-Veenendall, F, 6-1; Ethan Solie, F, 6-4.
SOPHOMORES - Dalton Robinson, G, 6-1; Tyler Brixen, G, 5-11; Marcus Livingston, G, 6-1; Hunter Kirchoff, F, 6-2.
Notes: The Beavers took second in the conference last season. They're back with one of the league's top players in Andrew Perkovich (15.6 ppg, 2.5 apg). However, third team All-Northwest guard Tanner Alix (21.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg) must be replaced. Coach Schmitt expects the team to have strong guard play and outside shooting, but thinks rebounding will need to be improved.
Eleva-Strum
Coach: Alex Dodge, fourth season (35-36).
Last year: 7-16, 6-9.
Roster: SENIORS - Cade McSorley, G/F, 6-3; Andrew Schoen, G, 5-10; Kyle McSorley, G/F, 6-3; Joey Bautch, F, 6-0; Anthony Kimes, F, 6-0.
JUNIORS - Ethan Karlstad, G, 5-10; Nick Higley, G/F, 6-3; Mitch Olson, F, 6-4.
SOPHOMORES - Wyatt Miland, G, 5-10; Connor Iverson, G, 5-8; Brady Monson, F, 6-2.
Notes: Three of last year's starters return for the Cardinals, including Nick Higley (11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Cade McSorley (10.4 ppg, 4 rpg). Finished at the bottom of the conference last year, but aiming to compete toward the top this season. Andrew Schoen (6 ppg), Joey Bautch (4.6 ppg) and Ethan Karlstad (2.4 ppg) are also back with experience. Will need to replace second team all-conference pick Isaac Larrabee, who scored just under 12 ppg last winter.
Whitehall
Coach: Tyler Petersen, fourth season (27-41).
Last year: 11-11, 6-8.
Roster: SENIORS - James Breska, G, 5-9; Brandon Dick, F, 6-8.
JUNIORS - Bradyn Schneider, F, 6-3; Josh Back, G, 5-10.
SOPHOMORES - Jonathan Thorn, G, 5-9; Isaac Skoyen, F, 6-2; Aidan Sonsalla, G, 5-11; Kevin Carroll, 5-8, G; Ian Pank, F, 6-3; Mike Spare, G, 5-10; Ben Mohen, G, 6-1.
FRESHMEN - Devon McCune, G, 5-11; Luke Beighley, F, 6-2; Colton Pank, F, 5-11.
Notes: The Norse lost their top four scorers to graduation last year, and will field a young squad this winter. Seven sophomores and three freshmen make up the roster, which features only two seniors and two juniors. The two seniors, James Breska and Brandon Dick, averaged 6.3 and 6.6 points per game last year, respectively. Dick secured 6.7 rebounds per contest. The underclassmen will need to grow up fast, according to Coach Petersen.
Others
Cochrane-Fountain City tied for third in the league last season. The Pirates' only two all-conference players graduated, so new leaders will need to step up. ... Melrose-Mindoro is the defending conference champion. The Mustangs reached the D4 regional finals last winter, where they fell to eventual sectional champ Osseo-Fairchild. The Mustangs will need to reload, as their top six scorers from a year ago all graduated.
Small
Blair-Taylor
Coach: Randy Storlie, 38th season (559-236).
Last year: 24-2, 13-1.
Roster: SENIORS - Isaac Nerby, G, 6-3; Kaleb Smith, G, 5-10; Nick Shepherd, G, 5-10; Logan Smith, C, 6-2; Kaiden Keller, C, 6-1.
JUNIORS - Matt Waldera, F, 6-5; Alec Reismann, G, 6-2; Kyle Steien, F, 6-2; Tyler Thompson, C, 6-2.
SOPHOMORES - Kyle Obieglo, G, 5-9; Cain Fremstad, F, 6-2.
Notes: The Wildcats are expected to be one of the area's more dominant teams this season. The defending conference and regional champions have four starters back in the mix, led by the duo of Matt Waldera (15 ppg) and Kyle Steien (14 ppg). Overall, five players are back who averaged eight points or more last winter. They've got big-game experience and know what it takes to win. They fell in the D5 sectional semifinals to Bangor last season, 68-65.
Gilmanton
Coach: Kory Rud, 16th season (168-157).
Last year: 12-9, 7-7.
Roster: SENIORS - Dakota Anderson, F.
JUNIORS - Jarin Rud, G; Lance Larson, F; Tyler Brantner, G; Brad Severson, G; Ryan Clouse, C; Lucas Gray, G; Wyatt Clouse, G.
SOPHOMORES - Carson Rieck, F; Devon Werlein, G.
Notes: There are a lot of new faces this year for the Panthers. Returning are Jarin Rud (10.4 ppg, 2.3 apg) and Lance Larson (9.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg), but gone is fourth team All-Northwest guard Tanner Hovey. There's only one senior on the roster, so it will be a year of growth for the sophomores and juniors.
Independence
Coach: Brad Wesely, first season.
Last year: 6-14, 4-10.
Roster: SENIORS - Dylan Marsolek, G, 6-0; Creed Brenner, G, 5-9; John Halama, F, 6-0; John Halama, F. 6-0.
JUNIORS - Gerardo Romero Alejo, G, 5-9; Alex Pfaff, F, 6-1; John Roskos, C, 6-4; Miguel Tomas Pascual, G, 5-8; Narcisco Fernando Torres, G, 5-10; Christian Killian, G, 5-11.
SOPHOMORE - Wyatt Kuerschner, F, 6-0.
FRESHMEN - Ben Pyka, F, 6-0; Tyler Kingsbury, G, 5-11.
Notes: The Indees are under new leadership for a second straight season. Independence took a step back after winning the league two years ago and needs to replace Sam Killian, a first-team all-conference pick last season.
Others
Alma/Pepin went winless in conference play last season, so things can only get better for the program.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unlesss noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Gilmanton at Immanuel; Spring Valley at Alma/Pepin; Osseo-Fairchild at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Pittsville at Eleva-Strum; Cochrane-Fountain City at Lewiston-Altura; Mondovi at Alma/Pepin; Greenwood at Blair-Taylor.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta; Whitehall at Alma Center Lincoln; Blair-Taylor at Gilmanton; Independence at Immanuel.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Rio at Alma Center Lincoln, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsboro at Blair-Taylor, 4 p.m.; Whitehall at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Alma Center Lincoln at Cochrane-Fountain City; Augusta at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall; Gilmanton at Independence.
Friday, Dec. 20: Whitehall at Augusta; Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro; Eleva-Strum at Alma Center Lincoln; Alma/Pepin at Gilmanton; Independence at Blair-Taylor.
Friday, Dec. 27: Lewiston-Altura vs. Cochrane-Fountain City in Winona, Minn., 11:30 a.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Sparta at West Salem, 1:45 p.m.; Independence at Elmwood/Plum City, 5 p.m.; Cornell at Gilmanton; Augusta at Auburndale, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Cochrane-Fountain City at Winona Cotter, 8:30 a.m.; Luther at Alma Center Lincoln, 2:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at West Salem Tournament; Augusta at Auburndale Tournament.
Monday, Dec. 30: Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 5:30 p.m.; Mondovi at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Whitehall.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Ellsworth at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: Loyal at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Colfax.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Bangor at Melrose-Mindoro, 2 p.m.; Fall Creek at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: Gilmanton at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Alma Center Lincoln at Augusta; Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum; Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City; Blair-Taylor at Alma/Pepin; Independence at Mondovi.
Friday, Jan. 10: Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro; Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City; Whitehall at Eleva-Strum; Alma/Pepin at Independence; Gilmanton at New Auburn.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Blair-Taylor at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13: Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Augusta; Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma/Pepin; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor; Gilmanton at Alma Center Lincoln.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Alma Center Lincoln at Alma/Pepin; Augusta at Gilmanton; Black River Falls at Melrose-Mindoro; Blair-Taylor at Whitehall; Cochrane-Fountain City at Immanuel; Eleva-Strum at Independence.
Saturday, Jan. 18: La Crescent vs. Melrose-Mindoro at La Crosse, 10:50 a.m.; Plum City/Elmwood at Alma/Pepin, 3 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Brookwood, 4 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell.
Monday, Jan. 20: Osseo-Fairchild at Eleva-Strum; Whitehall at Necedah.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Alma/Pepin at Augusta; Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City; Immanuel at Alma Center Lincoln; Melrose-Mindoro at Gilmanton; Whitehall at Independence.
Friday, Jan. 24: Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor; Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro; Augusta at Immanuel; Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum; Independence at Cochrane-Fountain City.
Monday, Jan. 27: Immanuel at Whitehall; Eleva-Strum at Arcadia; Blair-Taylor at Loyal, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Luther at Cochrane-Fountain City; Coulee Christian/Providence at Alma Pepin.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Blair-Taylor at Augusta; Eleva-Strum at Alma/Pepin; Independence at Alma Center Lincoln; Melrose-Mindoro at Immanuel; Whitehall at Gilmanton.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Royall vs. Blair-Taylor at Wisconsin Dells, 12:50 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: Independence at Coulee Christian/Providence, 7 p.m.
Tueday, Feb. 4: Alma/Pepin at Whitehall; Augusta at Independence; Immanuel at Eleva-Strum; Gilmanton at Cochrane-Fountain City; Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor.
Friday, Feb. 7: Alma Center Lincoln at Whitehall; Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum; Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor; Alma/Pepin at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10: Melrose-Mindoro at Luther; Cochrane-Fountain City at Lanesboro; Spring Valley at Independence.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Alma/Pepin at Immanuel; Cadott at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Immanuel at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Augusta.
Friday, Feb. 14: Independence at Gilmanton.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Whitehall at Regis, 6:30 p.m.; Necedah at Independence.
Monday, Feb. 17: Immanuel at New Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Alma Center Lincoln at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City; Augusta at Whitehall; Blair-Taylor at Independence; Gilmanton at Alma/Pepin.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Independence at New Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 21: Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall; Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Immanuel at Gilmanton, 2:30 p.m.; Augusta at Alma Center Lincoln.
Monday, Feb. 24: Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro; Boyceville at Immanuel; Gilmanton at Coulee Christian/Providence.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta; Eleva-Strum at Whitehall; Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln; Blair-Taylor at Immanuel; Independence at Alma/Pepin.