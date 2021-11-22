A young team winning a conference championship sets the bar high for a basketball program. It can turn thoughts toward prolonged success, and that’s exactly the situation Bruce finds itself in.
The Red Raiders won the East Lakeland Conference by one game last season, and with many of the same players back this winter, they’re thinking about more.
“(We) expect to win a conference championship and make a deep run in the playoffs,” Bruce coach Ed Lanzer said.
They’ve got the pieces in place to set goals like that. Ryan Popowich averaged 11.6 points per game to earn second team all-league honors last season, and the Red Raiders have a pair of honorable mentions back in Matt Popowich (9.7 ppg) and Jake Thome (8.3 ppg) too.
Throw in the return of Chris Brockman (11.4 ppg), who missed half of last season, and Bruce is set up for another run at the East Lakeland crown.
Last year’s other contenders, New Auburn and Flambeau, could make a push for the title too. New Auburn took second in the league with a 9-3 mark in the conference last year. The Trojans have a pair of second team all-conference returnees in Matt Elmhorst and Triton Robey, but will need to replace conference player of the year Tristen Harder.
Meanwhile, Flambeau has the only returning first team all-conference player in Harley Opachan. He averaged 19.4 points per game last season and can relied upon for plenty of scoring.
Lake Holcombe will look to replace the production it got from two first team all-league selections in Kaden Crank and Brock Flater. The Chieftains graduated three all-conference players overall.
Birchwood needs to replace several of its top scorers, while Cornell has some experience back to try to improve off last year’s 2-17 record. Among the returners are Dylan Bower, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Dawson Munson.
“(We hope to) be competitive, play hard, use our quickness, athleticism and discipline to or advantage,” Cornell first-year coach Steve Parker said.
The additions of Clayton and Prairie Farm from the now-defunct Central Lakeland will add some intrigue as the East Lakeland adapts to new members. Prairie Farm was 5-15 last season while Clayton went 1-13.