DURAND — When you head into Panthers country, the chances of survival are pretty low.
It’s been the reality for Dunn-St. Croix teams almost all season. Durand might bludgeon you with Gunnar Hurlburt, whose 6-foot-4 frame is overpowering for other post players, or they’ll attack quickly, nailing 3-pointer after 3-pointer when you try to double-team inside. Either way, as Colfax found out in a 78-59 loss Tuesday night in Durand, there’s not much you can do to stop a Panther attack.
“It’s kind of one of those pick your poisons things,” Vikings coach Garrett Maas said.
Colfax came into the game trying to focus on Hurlburt. The Vikings sent two defenders to the paint whenever Hurlburt got the ball in deep, but he rarely forced up shots. Instead the sophomore star regularly kicked the ball out to open teammates, who seemingly couldn’t miss.
“All our shots were falling throughout the game,” Hurlburt said. “I had confidence when I was dishing it out to my teammates because I knew the shot was going in.”
That lights-out shooting was contagious, according to Hurlburt. It spread throughout the team, letting everyone chip in as the Panthers nailed 10 3-pointers.
The Vikings went into halftime trailing by just four, thanks in part to three first half 3s from Cole Seehaver, who scored 14 on the night. But out of the break, every Colfax mistake seemed to turn into points at the other end.
“I thought in the second half (our defense) really sparked our transition game and that led to a lot of nice buckets for us,” Panthers coach Justin Redetzke said.
Up 41-35 in the second, Hurlburt received an outlet pass in transition that took him heading full speed out of bounds. Just before he touched the baseline, he caught the ball and swirled as if playing shortstop before finding a trailing Joey Biesterveld for an easy layup. Colfax immediately called a timeout to regroup.
“You can’t key on one or two guys,” Maas said. “They have four guys who are pretty much all scoring the same and when one guy has an off night, the other guys seem to step up.”
Except on Tuesday it seemed as though nobody was off. Hurlburt led the way with 19 points, including a pair of first half 3s, Luke Pelke nailed three 3-pointers for 19 points, Biesterveld hit four 3-pointers for 18 points, and Chase Brunkow scored 11.
“You kind of saw anyone driving to the hoop or kicking it out to a shooter, everyone was knocking it down,” Redetzke said.
Just moments after the timeout, Colfax went on a 10-3 run to go up 13 and the game was just about over.
“All of a sudden they got a stretch where we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Maas said. “We got really good looks and they couldn’t miss, that’s a deadly combination.”
The victory set Durand up for a chance to clinch a share of the Dunn-St. Croix on Friday night when the Panthers take the 28-mile trip to Elk Mound to avenge a 59-46 loss to the Mounders in January.
“I’m hoping our guys have a good mindset on getting redemption,” Redetzke said.
He shouldn’t have much to worry about.
“We’re rivals,” Biesterveld said, “Every time we win on their court it just means that much more to us.”
Colfax will return to action on Friday at 7:15 with a trip to Boyceville.
Durand 78, Colfax 59
Colfax (11-9, 8-4): Zach Rindy 8, Cole Seehaver 14, Noah Albright 5, Tyler Hallquist 2, Ed Hydukovich 8, Noah Heidorn 6, Hunter Rebak 1, Drew Gibson 11, Bryce Sikora 4.
Durand (14-5, 10-2): Simon Bauer 3, Cole Wittig 2, Lucas Easker 6, Luke Pelke 19, Joe Biesterveld 18, Gunnar Hurlburt 19, Caden Berger 11.
3-point goals: Colfax 9 (Seehaver 9, Albright, Heidorn, Gibson 3); Durand 10 (Pelke 3, Biesterveld 4, Hurlburt 2, Berger)
Halftime: Durand 31-27.