MONDOVI — Durand boys basketball made sure Mondovi had to work hard for every point the Buffaloes got. It meant even when the Panthers went into an offensive lull of their own, Mondovi just wasn’t able to close the margin.
Durand extended an 11-point halftime lead, built largely on the work of promising sophomore Gunnar Hurlburt, to as large as 23 in the second half in a 58-43 victory Friday that kept the Panthers atop he Dunn-St. Croix.
“That was one of our most impressive games defensively,” Durand coach Justin Redetzke said. “They really locked in, knew who we had to keep our eye on and double team. I thought our guys did a really great job.”
On the offensive end, Hurlburt showed his skills with a personal 7-0 run in the first half. Midway through the opening period, the big man accounted for 11 of the Panthers’ 15 points.
Part of it was being in the right place at the right time as Durand worked through the Mondovi zone, but he certainly wasn’t a statue. He was strong off the glass, showed an ability to drive and made one of his baskets on his personal run while getting fouled.
“Any time one of the other guys got it and they got doubled it seemed like there was Gunnar to feed it to him,” Redetzke said.
“We work on it in practice against these 1-3-1s because we’re not that great against them,” Hurlburt added. “We work on that cross-court pass and setting screens to get each other open. So it’s all basically a team effort.”
His success is a reminder of the youth the Panthers boast, sure to keep Durand among the top teams in the DSC for the foreseeable future. Only one of the team’s starting five Friday was a senior and two were sophomores, Hurlburt and point guard Simon Bauer. The Panthers’ point man is just as impressive as Hurlburt, entering Friday’s contests as the league leader in assists per game according to WisSports.
“It will be nice having those guys for a couple of years,” Redetzke said.
The only thing that could cool Hurlburt down in the first half was a cut inside his mouth stemming from a battle for a rebound. He sat down with 5:18 remaining before the break and didn’t return until the second half. He finished with 16 points on the night.
The Buffaloes never seemed to find a rhythm offensively, including the Dunn-St. Croix’s leading scorer. Owen Schultz still finished with a game-high 18 points but needed to snag aggressive steals or force Durand into fouls for most of his production.
As a team, Mondovi didn’t get its second field goal until over 10 minutes into the game. By that point, Durand was up 15-7 and responded with an 8-0 run.
“Every once in a while we have one of those nights where it wouldn’t fall,” Schultz said. “Not much you can do besides keep shooting.”
Durand opened the second on a 17-5 run, featuring baskets from six players, to push the lead out to 46-23. From there, the lead hovered around 20 the rest of the way.
With the win, Durand stays tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix with Colfax, which bested Elmwood/Plum City Friday night. Elk Mound fell out of the three-way tie the teams entered the night with after a loss to Spring Valley.
Redetzke and his squad understand the seriousness of every conference game the rest of the way, especially upcoming matchups with Colfax and Elk Mound. One slip-up and the league crown could be gone.
“Our coach says ‘We want to make every game act like it’s a playoff game,’” Hurlburt said. “We’ve got to focus on having a better mentality during games and focus on finishing out and getting the W.”
Durand 58, Mondovi 43
Durand (12-4): Dawson Kurth 6, Simon Bauer 7, Lucas Easker 4, Luke Pelke 10, Joe Biesterveld 8, Gunnar Hurlburt 16, Caden Berger 7.
Mondovi (9-8): Wyatt Falkner 6, Drew Everson 2, Owen Schultz 18, Camden Myron 3, Carter Johnson 2, John Schmidtknecht 7, Dawson Rud 3.
3-point goals: Durand 4 (Bauer, Biesterveld, Pelke 2), Mondovi 3 (Rud, Schmidtknecht, Myron).
Halftime: Durand 29-18.