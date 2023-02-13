The Memorial Old Abes took the Mosinee Indians 93-81 in a non-conference matchup in Eau Claire Monday night.
Peter Albert showed up in the first three minutes with two 3-pointers in the first three minutes.
This helped the Old Abes build a nice cushion for themselves early in the first, coupled with an 11-point scoring run securing them a lead they’d maintain for the rest of the half.
“If we don't turn the ball over and make silly mistakes, we can score at a higher rate,” Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. “I thought that was kind of the key to getting out to that lead.”
Mosinee set out to close that gap, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
A jump shot from Mosinee’s Blake Nichols shaved the Indians’ deficit down to only 4 points, with a 19-15 score around the 12-minute mark.
The Abes brought their lead up even further, but a 3-pointer from Mosinee’s Keagen Jirschele at the end of the half brought it back down a touch, and the Abes ended the half with a 13-point lead, 47-34.
Alber came back from the intermission refreshed and ready to go, sinking wo mor shots and setting Memorial’s intensity for the half.
The Abes were able to secure a 22-point lead in the second half, with a pair of free throws from Julius Clark putting Memorial ahead 62-40.
The Abes didn’t hold on, however, allowing Mosinee to bring their deficit down to a single-digits. A 3-pointer from Garrett Schupe brought Mosinee up to a 72-64 deficit, forcing the Abes to up the ante.
“We’ve got to be a little bit better on the defensive end of maintaining our intensity and not relying on our offense to bail us out when we kind of give up an easy look or two,” Brieske said.
The Abes were able to hold on to their lead until the end, despite giving Mosinee some free throw opportunities.
Mosinee had the final say of the night, with a slam-dunk from Davin Stoffel bringing the final score to 93-81 in favor of the Old Abes.
Albert led in scoring with 21 points, though several players scored in the double digits for the Abes, a strength the team prides itself on.
“We've always said the strength of the Memorial basketball program is our depth,so we want to make sure that we accent our depth,” Brieske said.
Also in the double-digits club were Mason Stoik with 20, Avery Schroeder and Connor Welsch each with 15 and Cooper Jesperson with 12.
Up next, the Abes are headed to Menomonie on Thursday for a Big Rivers matchup. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.
