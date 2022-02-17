CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team clinched its first Big Rivers Conference title since 2016 Thursday evening with a 61-53 win at Chippewa Falls.
Memorial coach Chad Brieske said after the game it was the culmination of a season’s worth of hard work.
“I’m really proud of how our guys responded, because this Chippewa Falls team is so much better than maybe what the record reflects,” Brieske said. “We knew this was going to be a really tough game tonight at their place. Winning on the road in the Big Rivers is never easy. I was really happy with how our guys responded, Jason (Proue, the Cardinals’ had coach) had his crew prepared really well, they shot the ball extremely well.”
“The team gets along together on and off the court,” Memorial forward LJ Wells said. “We have the same passions together and we’re just always around each other building chemistry. That is awesome.”
Brieske was complimentary of his senior forward as well, calling Wells a tremendous athlete. Wells had 20 points and six rebounds in the Old Abes’ victory.
Brieske also said he appreciated all the hard work his players put in to prepare for the season.
Mason Stoik added 12 points for Memorial and Cooper Jesperson scored 11. The close-knit unit improved to 18-4 this season.
“Mekhi (Shaw), Tyler (McBride) and I have been playing since as long as I can remember,” Wells said, “just kind of evolving around each other and just growing up with people setting goals.”
Wells also admitted the team’s ultimate goal for the season is a trip to the state tournament. A state tournament berth is a realistic possibility for the team currently ranked fifth in the Division I state coaches’ poll.
“Memorial is a very good team, they’re a team that’s going to contend for a state run,” Proue said. “The last game (between the two teams) was a little lopsided and our guys were excited to come back out here and show the progress that they’ve made, and I’m really proud of the guys and the way that they battled and competed, and just left everything out here on the floor.
“We have a group of guys that share the ball. They let the ball find the best shots. Defensively, they played together well too.”
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Chippewa Falls 53
Memorial: Mekhi Shaw 6, Will Boser 3, Cooper Jesperson 11, LJ Wells 20, Tyler McBride 5, Mason Stoik 12, Connor Welsch 4.
Chippewa Falls: Keion Twyman 15, Christian Crumbaker 2, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Gugel 2, Trent Lindner 2, Mason Monarski 20, Gubgnit Mason 3, Dakota Cooksey 2.
3-pointers: Memorial 6 (Jesperson 3, Stoik 3), Chippewa Falls 8 (Monarski 5, Twyman, Mason).
Halftime: Memorial 34-32.