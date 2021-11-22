Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball’s returning talent not only has the Old Abes looking like a Big Rivers title contender. They are now on the map as one of the top units in the entire state.
It is easy to see why. Will Boser developed into a sharpshooter in his first season seeing consistent minutes. He hit 74 3-pointers on the season, leading the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area, while averaging 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists per game. He found a stellar partner in crime in LJ Wells, who started the year coming off the bench but forced coach Chad Brieske’s hand with some incredible showings. He put up 40 points against Chippewa Falls in late January, then followed it up with a 20 point, 20 rebound game against Tomah.
Oh, and Mekhi Shaw is back to after missing last season with injury. He was expected to be their best player going into the 2020-21 season. While most of the Big Rivers’ top players graduated last spring, the Old Abes have tremendous continuity.
The pecking order behind the Old Abes is muddied. Eau Claire North, Hudson, River Falls and Menomonie all received votes to finish in the top three by the league’s coaches, with Hudson being the favorite of the bunch.
Leading the way for the Raiders is guard Andre Renta, a Division II commit to St. Cloud State. He finished second on Hudson in scoring last year with 13.1 points per game and topped the team with 6.0 boards. He’ll help make up for the graduation of two-time All-Northwest first teamer Luke Healy. The top returner inside is Carter Herink, who averaged 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists last winter.
North turns the keys over to Henry Wilkinson after graduating a first team All-Northwest selection for the second season in a row. This time the Huskies need to replace Chad Kron, who averaged 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game. The new focal point is Wilkinson, a varsity veteran at this point. The 6-foot-3 senior is coming off a season where he averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He’ll be flanked by a pair of fellow senior 6-footers, Roscoe Rennock and Jonah Hanson. Both snagged three boards a game.
“We will rely on our excellent senior and upperclassmen leadership and great kids, overall, who are working hard to improve,” Husky coach Todd Marks said. “Building some depth will be important and competition within practice will determine various roles within our program. We know we must play with maximum effort, display some grit, have tremendous intelligence and exhibit a high rate of efficiency to give ourselves a chance to compete against our incredibly difficult schedule.”
River Falls won the BRC by two games last year thanks to the Wildcats’ 10-2 showing but suffered mighty losses. They graduated a two-time All-Northwest first teamer in Zac Johnson as well as Liam and JT Dougherty, with the latter now playing Division I ball at Army. The program turns to a new crop of talent, led by Michael Schurman, Jacob Landgraf and Ethan Campbell. Schurman is the most proven of the bunch, having averaged seven points and 5.1 rebounds last season.
“We have an extremely competitive group of athletes,” coach Zac Campbell said. “We lack a lot of experience in regards to varsity minutes but have a very coachable group with great character. Our group had a great summer together winning the Stillwater summer league despite returning only one starter.”
Menomonie is built around Noah Feddersen, set to become the first Mustang basketball player to jump to the Division I ranks in years. The North Dakota State signee is traditionally a big man
Mason Monarski is the leading returning scorer for Chippewa Falls after the graduations of Joe Reuter, last year’s All-Northwest player of the year, and Jacob Walczak, who is now playing at UW-Stout. The 6-foot Monarski averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game as just a sophomore. Senior Keion Twyman also put up a balanced stat line last winter, averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and nearly a steal per game.
Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker round out the rest of the top returners.
“We have a good mix of returning players and up and coming players,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. “We have a lot of kids who put in a lot of work in the offseason and are ready to step in and contribute.”
Rice Lake struggled in Big Rivers play last year, going 2-10, but went 8-3 in the nonconference. That included a trip to the sectional finals. The Warriors have one of the top juniors in the area in Tyler Orr, who averaged 16.4 points and made 68 total 3-pointers. Also back is Alex Belongia, who finished third on the team with 11.5 points per game.
“Great work ethic,” Warriors coach Kevin Orr said of his group. “Very coachable kids.”
New Richmond joins the league coming off a second-place finish in the school’s final year in the Middle Border. The Tigers return CJ Campbell, who led New Richmond and the Middle Border with 25.3 points per game last season, but need to replace top assist man and double-digit scorer Owen Covey. Also back for the program is Alex Jarchow, who averaged 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.
“If we play well I think we can play with and beat the top teams in the conference,” Tigers coach Ryan Leis said. “Our issue will be if we can do that consistently.”