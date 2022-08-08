Spring Valley at Elk Mound boys basketball

Elk Mound boys basketball coach Michael Kessler directs his team during a game against Spring Valley on Jan. 28, 2021, in Elk Mound.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Eau Claire North has turned to a coach who knows the Chippewa Valley well to be the next leader of its boys basketball program. The Huskies announced the hiring of former Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler as their new varsity coach on Monday.

"Very excited to be hired as the boys basketball coach at North," Kessler said. "Great tradition in the program's history and a community that really gets behind its school."