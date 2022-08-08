Eau Claire North has turned to a coach who knows the Chippewa Valley well to be the next leader of its boys basketball program. The Huskies announced the hiring of former Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler as their new varsity coach on Monday.
"Very excited to be hired as the boys basketball coach at North," Kessler said. "Great tradition in the program's history and a community that really gets behind its school."
Kessler was the coach of the Mounders for the last six seasons. Prior to his time at Elk Mound, Kessler was an assistant coach at Eau Claire Memorial for four seasons. He was also the girls basketball coach in Redwood Falls, Minn., for two years.
"Coach Kessler's experience as a head coach, knowledge of the Big Rivers Conference and enthusiasm for North High School basketball make him a good fit to lead the Huskies," North athletic director Mike Pernsteiner said in a press release.
Kessler replaces Todd Marks, who resigned this summer after seven years with the program. Marks is now the head coach at Beloit Memorial. He helped North win a pair of conference titles in the last six seasons.
"Certainly a tall task in filling the shoes of a great coach and man like Coach Marks," Kessler said.
Kessler steered Elk Mound to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship in the 2016-17 season, and the Mounders were league runners-up in 2020-21. The Mounders went 14-11 last winter.
The Huskies were 13-11 last season and will have a new look next winter. North's top four scorers all graduated, which will give Kessler a mostly blank slate to work with in his first year at the helm. North has a perennially strong program and won back-to-back Division 1 regional titles in 2020 and 2021.
Kessler knows the area as a whole with his background stretching across both the Big Rivers and Dunn-St. Croix. Even though North and Elk Mound are in separate conferences, he's seen the Huskies up close outside of the season.
"It certainly helps," Kessler said of his background with the local basketball scene. "Saw a lot of North basketball over the course of the summer in various leagues we play in. Also other BRC teams. Having a little bit of knowledge is certainly helpful, but looking forward to diving into more film to get an even better feel for it."
He's got experience with the Big Rivers as an assistant, but Kessler is excited to guide a program in the conference as a head coach. The highly competitive league has had six different schools win at least a share of the conference title over the last five seasons.
"Coaching in the BRC is a challenge every single night," Kessler said. "Looking forward to that challenge to help our guys prepare."
Kessler will look to cultivate a culture of toughness and a team-first mentality with the Huskies.
"When people watch us, they will see an unshakeable group of men, win or lose," he wrote in his program guidelines.