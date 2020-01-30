ELK MOUND — With how well the Mounders had played, it wasn't supposed to be this close. But the Elk Mound boys basketball team knew they were up to the task, and what better way to beat an archrival?
Elk Mound held off a tremendous late run for the Vikings, who at one point were down 13 points early in the second half, with exemplary defensive effort and clutch free throw shooting to earn 50-48 victory over Colfax Thursday. It was the Mounders' first victory against their foes from down the road since Feb. 2018.
"It means everything," Elk Mound's Cade Hanson said. "We haven't beaten them in a while, and to be that school rival, I hate seeing us get kicked by them every year. It's just a special feeling to go out there and finally make a difference."
The Mounders suddenly found themselves down a point to Colfax with 42 seconds remaining after an unlikely six-second, five-point run from the Vikings. Elk Mound would need to execute for three more plays in a game that at one point appeared like a dominant showing.
First came the offensive possession, and Hanson showed no signs of nerves. He got under the basket and forced a trip to the line, hitting both free throws with 18 seconds remaining.
"I got that ball and was like, this is what every kid dreams of," Hanson said. "I just closed my eyes, took a second, and did what I had to do."
Colfax was able to get across half court and into a settled offense on the ensuing possession, but Blaze Todd saw an opportunity. He reached for the steal, tip-toed the sideline and got the ball down to Hanson for free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining. He only hit one of two, but Ryan Bohl earned yet another steal for the Mounders and threw the ball up in the air to run out the clock.
It was a fitting end to a game where at points it felt like the Mounders deployed a starting five of Wilt Chamberlain, Stretch Armstrong, Mr. Fantastic, Gumby and Elastigirl. Elk Mound forced turnover after turnover, some with its press and others with arms in passing lanes.
"Like our coach always says, 'Energy equals outcome,'" Hanson said. "We just go out there, we fly around and we work hard. We catch them off guard because they get comfortable passing and that's where we strike."
Hanson led the charge in the defensive showing, serving at the top of the Mounders' zone. If he was able to get a hand on it, the ball was likely going the other way for a transition layup.
"The Hanson kid up top is so long and athletic," Colfax coach Garrett Maas said. "He anticipates so well. We worked all week leading up to this about handling that and he just did a tremendous job."
That effort is what got the Mounders up out of the gate. Bohl opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but the next three Elk Mound baskets all came off steals. Hanson had two of those makes and Bohl the third to build an early 9-0 lead.
That lead ballooned out to 16-3 before Colfax made a run of its own, fueled largely by the night's most consistent Viking. Ed Hydukovich, who finished with a game-high 23 points, was often the force that kept Colfax alive when the going got tough.
Colfax got within six before another Elk Mound run prior to the break, giving the Mounders a 28-16 cushion.
Hydukovich was responsible for all but two Colfax baskets in a 17-6 run in the second half that cut the lead to 34-33. Elk Mound stretched the deficit back out to eight points and then 10 with 6:03 remaining, but Colfax wasn't done. Cole Seehaver and Drew Gibson each hit from deep and Seehaver got another off a rebound to cut the lead to two.
Hanson responded, but then came the five-point run. Hydukovich hit a 3, and Colfax forced a turnover on the inbound that led to a Noah Heidorn basket. But the resilient Mounders didn't back down, closing out the game doing what they do best.
"It's a wild scenario and it's unfortunate that you give up the lead, but it's something that we talk about and we work on those scenarios," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "I'm really proud of the way they took what we do in practice and carry it over tonight."
The result puts the two teams into a tie for second in the Dunn-St. Croix, with Durand a game up. Elk Mound now has victories over both the Panthers and Colfax, two of its biggest competitors in the league.
"For us to beat them my last time playing them at home with a crowd like tonight, it's special," Todd said.
Elk Mound 50, Colfax 48
Colfax (10-5, 6-2): Cole Seehaver 11, Noah Albricht 2, Ed Hydukovich 23, Noah Heidorn 6, Drew Gibson 6.
Elk Mound (8-6, 6-2): Ryan Bohl 11, Ben Heath 6, Carson Steinhorst 5, Cade Hanson 17, Blaze Todd 6, Michael Jensen 5.
3-point goals: Colfax 5 (Seehaver 2, Hydukovich, Gibson 2), Elk Mound 6 (Bohl 3, Heath, Steinhorst, Jensen).
Halftime: Elk Mound 28-16.