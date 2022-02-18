Isaac Steinke made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in double overtime, and the Fall Creek boys basketball team held on for a thrilling 53-52 win over Stanley-Boyd to clinch the Western Cloverbelt Conference on Friday.
The two teams entered the tilt with matching records atop the conference, ensuring one would walk away with the league title. Steinke made sure it would be the Crickets, but they got a battle from the Orioles.
Fall Creek led late in regulation, but Carsen Hause scored on a drive to tie the game and force overtime. The Orioles led by five with under one minute left in the first overtime, but Leo Hagberg and Soren Johnson scored a pair of baskets for send the game to another overtime.
The Orioles again led late in the second overtime after Hause made a free throw with 26 seconds remaining, putting Stanley-Boyd up 52-51. But Steinke got fouled and sent to the line, where he delivered the two biggest free throws of the Crickets' season.
Stanley-Boyd had a chance to win in the final 10 seconds, but couldn't get a shot to fall.
Fall Creek overcame the absence of leading scorer Bo Vollrath, who was out with an injury. Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Crickets, and Cameron Martzke added 13.
Lucas Smith and Brady Potaczek scored 15 each for Stanley-Boyd.
It was the second consecutive conference title for the Crickets.