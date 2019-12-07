Last season was an impressive one for the Northwestern boys basketball team.
A few weeks after wrapping up the Heart O’ North Conference title, the Tigers punched their ticket to the Division 3 state tournament. They ultimately couldn’t keep up with eventual state champion Martin Luther, but it was one of the most successful seasons in program history.
The Tigers are expected to be good again this year, but the graduation of some key players has left the door open for other teams to present a challenge for the league title.
Conference coaches have pegged Northwestern and Cumberland as the top two contenders in the Heart O’ North this winter, with no clear favorite.
The Beavers have a trio of starters returning this year after taking third in the conference last season. First-team all-conference guard Noah Schradle (15 ppg, 5 rpg) and second-team all-conference guard Jack Martens (14 ppg) team up for a formidable backcourt. Ethan Sandman (8 ppg, 4 rpg), a 6-foot-4 forward, gives the team a solid presence in the paint.
Some new players will need to step up, but the Beavers have a good place to start.
“We will be a little inexperienced in spots,” Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. “We will need to have our experienced players carry us a little until our other kids get more comfortable with the speed of varsity basketball.”
Three all-conference selections have moved on for Northwestern, but honorable mention all-league nods Andrew Klobucher (7.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Jake Brill (5.8 ppg) give the Tigers a good place to start when reloading.
Conference newcomer Cameron, which joins from the Central Lakeland, could also make some noise. The Comets have a perennially successful program which has gone to state as recently as 2017. They won 17 games a year ago, and have three starters returning. First team all-conference pick Richie Murphy (12 ppg, 8 apg, 4 rpg) and second-teamer Austin Weis (15 ppg) are both prolific scorers, along with Ian Payne (12 ppg, 6 rpg).
Bloomer competes for a conference title every year, and has won two championships in the last three years. The Blackhawks may have some early growing pains this year, as they’ll have an entirely new starting lineup. Austin Thur (2.9 ppg) is the only returning player to average over two points per contest a season ago.
“We look forward to gaining valuable varsity experience early in the season while developing new roles within our team,” Blackhawks coach Greg Van Grunsven said.
Hayward and Spooner are usually competitive, but both will need to restock their lineups this year.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser went 3-18 last season, but have some experience to build on this year. Forward Kyle Bilodeau (14.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg) was a second team all-league selection last year and figures to be one of the top post players in the conference this season. He’s committed to UW-Superior. The Bulldogs also have Carter Hanson (9.9 ppg) and Dakota Herrmann (7.8 ppg) back.
“(We) need to demonstrate growth from lessons learned after the 18-19 campaign,” Bulldogs coach Hans Olson said. “Six seniors need to set the competitive tone. Defensive consistency is key. We need to extend defenses by knocking down open perimeter looks.”
Ladysmith, who went 4-19 last winter, could be set for marked improvement this time around. Seniors Peyton Rogers (14 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Spencer Draghi (13 ppg) offer a good one-two punch on offense, and the Lumberjacks showed a lot of growth toward the end of last season.
“We did some great things the second half of the season and we hope to build on that,” coach Brian Rogers said.
Barron could also be more competitive this season, with four starters back from last year’s 5-18 team. The Golden Bears should be well-rounded on offense, led by Carter LaLiberty (10.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Northwestern
|13-1
|21-6
|Bloomer
|12-2
|18-5
|Cumberland
|10-4
|19-6
|Hayward
|8-6
|13-11
|Spooner
|5-9
|9-12
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|3-11
|3-18
|Barron
|3-11
|5-18
|Ladysmith
|2-12
|4-19
Team capsules
Barron
Coach: Ky Baumgard, 28th season.
Last year: 5-18, 3-11.
Roster: SENIORS — Andrew Williams, G, 5-9; Austin Williams, G, 5-8; Taten Mullikin, G, 5-11; Aden Jerome, F, 6-2; Gabe Amundson, F, 5-11; Drew Nevin, F, 5-11; Carter LaLiberty, F, 6-3; Garet Lettner, C, 6-5.
SOPHOMORES — Sam Baumgard, G, 5-9.
Notes: The Golden Bears are loaded with experience, as all but one player is a senior. Four starters are back, led by Carter LaLiberty (10.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg). Aden Jerome (7.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Garet Lettner (5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) add scoring options in addition to being solid rebounders. Coach Baumgard expects his squad to be strong in the post and steady when it comes to leadership. Only graduated starter was leading scorer Warren Williams (11.9 ppg).
Bloomer
Coach: Greg Van Grunsven, 3rd season (19th overall), 39-8 at Bloomer, 225-192 overall.
Last year: 18-5, 12-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Austin Thur, 6-0; Dalton Grambo, 6-0; Bobby Mullenberg, 6-6; Carter Rubenzer, 6-1; Trent Tozer, 6-0; Charlie Herrick, 6-2; Leif Iverson, 5-11; Fritz Ullom, 6-3.
JUNIORS — Dalton Cook, 6-2.
SOPHOMORES — Marcus Harelstad, 5-9; Connor Crane, 6-3; Cael Iverson, 6-4.
Notes: Despite being a senior-heavy team, the Blackhawks are fairly light on varsity experience. All five of last year’s starters graduated, but some reserves who saw minutes are back. That list includes Austin Thur (2.9 ppg), Charlie Herrick (1.9 ppg) and Carter Rubenzer (1.9 ppg). Third team All-Northwest forward Bradley Sarauer will need to be replaced, along with honorable mention Johnny Bleskacek.
Cameron
Coach: Troy LaVallie, 11th season (176-60).
Last year: 17-6, 7-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Peyton Buzek, 6-3; Mark Daniels, 6-2; Bryce Klabunde, 6-1.
JUNIORS — Richie Murphy, 5-8; Austin Weis, 6-4; Ian Payne, 6-1; Josh Halverson, 5-8; Jordan Folz, 6-2; Dylan Foss, 5-6; Alex Myers, 5-0.
Notes: The Comets have three solid starters returning from a team which placed fourth in the Central Lakeland last season. Now in the Heart O’ North, Cameron will look to Austin Weis (15 ppg, 4 rpg), Ian Payne (12 ppg, 6 rpg) and Richie Murphy (12 ppg, 4 rpg, 8 apg) to lead the way. Guard play figures to be a strength, with Murphy spearheading the effort.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Coach: Hans Olson, fourth season (21-45).
Last year: 3-18, 3-11.
Roster: SENIORS — Dakota Herrmann, G, 5-9; Broc Haas, G, 5-11; Carter Hanson, W, 6-2; Elliot Paetzhold, G, 6-0; Sammy Grotberg, G, 6-0; Kyle Bilodeau, F, 6-5.
JUNIORS — Tyler Razim, G, 5-11, Joseph Jensen, F, 6-2; Josh Becker, F, 5-11.
SOPHOMORES — Ashton Kummet, G, 5-7.
Notes: The Bulldogs have a good crop of experience back, highlighted by 6-foot-5 forward Kyle Bilodeau (14.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg), a UW-Superior commit. Carter Hanson (9.9 ppg, 3 rpg) and Dakota Herrmann (7.8 ppg, 3 rpg) add scoring options for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Those three were the squad’s top scorers last winter. A senior-heavy squad this year, the Bulldogs will look to be consistent on defense and stretch defenses by using the 3-ball.
Cumberland
Coach: Corey Berghammer, fourth season (45-26).
Last year: 19-6, 10-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Noah Schradle, G, 6-0; Ethan Sandman, F, 6-4; Evan Knutson, F, 6-2.
JUNIORS — Jack Martens, G, 5-10; Josh Martens, G, 5-9; Travis Runberg, F, 5-10; Michael Cecka, F, 6-5; DaShaun Ames, G, 5-10; Sam Schradle, G, 5-10.
Notes: The Beavers took third in the conference last season and have three starters back in the mix. That includes a pair of double-figure scorers in Noah Schradle (15 ppg, 5 rpg) and Jack Martens (14 ppg). Ethan Sandman (8 ppg, 4 rpg) also has significant varsity experience. Look for those three to be a steady presence while the less experienced players get up to speed, said Coach Berghammer.
Ladysmith
Coach: Brian Rogers, 26th season (100-139).
Last year: 4-19, 2-12.
Roster: SENIORS — Spencer Draghi, G, 5-9; Carter Closs, G, 5-10; Tru Dupee, G, 5-9; Peyton Rogers, G/F, 6-1; Braden Evjen, F/C, 6-3.
JUNIORS — Brandon Walters, G, 5-9; DJ Dahlstrom, F, 6-1.
SOPHOMORES — Jack West, F/C, 6-3; Aiden Hoyt, G/F, 6-2.
FRESHMEN — Eli Rogers, G, 5-10.
Notes: The Lumberjacks will look to improve on last season’s four wins by relying on experience — three starters return this year. Petyon Rogers (14 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Spencer Draghi (13 ppg) were strong points in the offense last year, while Carter Closs (8 ppg, 4.6 rpg) adds a solid option. Ladysmith lost several close games last season, and will look to emerge on the winning side in those types of contest this winter.
Others
Hayward took fourth place in the conference last year, and will need to replace Heart O’ North player of the year Riley Dobbs. The Hurricanes’ only two all-conference players graduated. ... Northwestern is the defending conference champion and is coming off a trip to the Division 3 state tournament. The Tigers fell 96-61 in the state semis at the hands of Martin Luther. They’re expected to contend for a league title again, with all-conference honorable mentions Jake Brill and Andrew Klobucher back. ... Spooner finished in fifth place in the standings last season, and will need a few new players to step up after the graduation of some of their top scorers.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Spooner at Amery.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Luck; Cumberland at Boyceville; Northwestern at Rice Lake; Ladysmith at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Barron at Bloomer; Cameron at Ladysmith; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward; Northwestern at Spooner.
Friday, Dec. 13: Amery at Cameron.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Northland Pines at Hayward, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Bloomer at Cameron; Hayward at Barron; Northwestern at Ladysmith; Spooner at Cumberland.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Rice Lake at Hayward.
Friday, Dec. 20: Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cameron at Hayward; Cumberland at Ladysmith; Northwestern at Bloomer; Spooner at Ashland.
Friday, Dec. 27: Prairie Seeds vs. Northwestern at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Osceola vs. Northwestern at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.; Shell Lake at Cumberland.
Monday, Dec. 30: Mellen at Ladysmith, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Flambeau at Ladysmith.
Friday, Jan. 3: Barron at Amery; Bloomer at Cumberland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron; Hayward at Northwestern; Ladysmith at Spooner.
Monday, Jan. 6: Ladysmith at Phillips; Osceola at Cameron; Washburn at Spooner.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Cumberland at Gransburg.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Cameron at Barron; Cumberland at Hayward; Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Spooner at Bloomer; Tomahawk at Ladysmith.
Friday, Jan. 10: Barron at Somerset.
Monday, Jan. 13: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Augusta; Thorp at Bloomer.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Barron at Northwestern; Bloomer at Ladysmith; Cameron at Unity; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland; Spooner at Hayward.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Baldwin-Woodville at Spooner, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17: Cumberland at Barron; Ladysmith at Hayward; Northwestern at Cameron; Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Colfax at Bloomer.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Shell Lake at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Bloomer at Hayward; Cumberland at Cameron; Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Spooner at Barron.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 2 p.m.; Barron at Ladysmith; Cameron at Spooner; Northwestern at Cumberland.
Monday, Jan. 27: Ladysmith at St. Croix Falls.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Bloomer at Barron; Cumberland at Unity; Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ladysmith at Cameron; Spooner at Northwestern.
Thursday, Jan. 30: St. Croix Falls at Cumberland.
Friday, Jan. 31: Barron at Hayward; Cameron at Bloomer; Cumberland at Spooner; Ladysmith at Northwestern.
Monday, Feb. 3: Barron at St. Croix Central.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Ashland at Hayward; Rice Lake at Spooner.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Bloomer at Northwestern; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron; Hayward at Cameron; Ladysmith at Cumberland.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 2:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10: Osceola at Barron.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Baldwin-Woodville at Barron; Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cumberland at Bloomer; Northwestern at Hayward; Spooner at Ladysmith.
Friday, Feb. 14: Barron at Cameron; Bloomer at Spooner; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern; Hayward at Cumberland.
Monday, Feb. 17: Edgar at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Northwestern at Washburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Greantsburg at Cameron; Hayward at Bloomer; St. Croix Falls at Barron.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Cameron at St. Croix Falls; Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Spooner; Ladysmith at Bloomer; Northwestern at Barron.
Friday, Feb. 21: Cameron at Luck; Webster at Cumberland.
Monday, Feb. 24: Bloomer at Elk Mound; Hayward at Rice Lake; Spooner at Grantsburg; Washburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Bloomer at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Barron at Cumberland; Cameron at Northwestern; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner; Hayward at Ladysmith.