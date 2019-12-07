Paul Henrichs may be leading the Altoona boys basketball program for the first time, but he’s far from an outsider for the Rails.
Henrichs has had an up-close view of the team the last few years as he has gotten involved at the school. Previously the head coach of Augusta for 11 years, he has served as an assistant for the Rails girls program the last two seasons.
In that time, he got to see the boys team plenty. And it’s allowed them to make a smooth transition to start his first year as head coach.
“The transition has been really good. We’ve got some guys with varsity experience, and we’re hitting the ground running,” Henrichs said. “The guys knew me, so that rapport was already there, which was tremendous. We’ve been able to get things installed right away and start building that culture.”
Henrichs led Augusta to two conference titles in his time there. He’s hoping something similar can happen at Altoona.
“Hopefully we can get the Altoona program back to winning conference championships and competing for trips to state like it used to be,” Henrichs said.
Stacy Winsand stepped down as coach after last season after leading Altoona to an 83-62 record in six seasons.
Henrichs inherits a squad which is considered by many conference coaches to be a possible contender in the Western Cloverbelt. The Rails have a pair of starters back in Evan Moss and Nathan McMahon who can be important pieces this year.
The 6-foot-4 Moss was a special mention on last year’s All-Northwest teams after averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game as a sophomore. Henrichs believes he’ll be key in the way the Rails want to play this season.
“Evan is pretty exciting, because he’s so tall and likes to play away from the rim,” Henrichs said. “He’s able to shoot it and take it past defenders to score. We’re going to look to find ways to get him out and running. That’s one thing our team can do, is run the ball in transition very, very well.”
McMahon, a guard, averaged seven points per contest last season and will be looked to for leadership as one of three seniors on the team.
“He can shoot the ball and get up and down the court,” Henrichs said of McMahon.
A handful of key players have graduated, including Jake Meyer (9.5 ppg, 6 rpg), Gage Eisold (7 ppg) and Jake Nelson (6.4 ppg, 4 apg). But Altoona has a bit of a leg up on overcoming the graduation of three starters. Several players saw significant minutes as reserves last year, which could make taking on a bigger role easier.
Keshawn Harris (8 ppg) and Brayden Turk (3 ppg) both could be candidates to enter the starting lineup for the Rails.
“Keshawn Harris got to see some minutes last year, so look for him in the box score,” Henrichs said. “Brayden was able to get some minutes on varsity too, and those are kind of our core four guys (along with Moss and McMahon). With those four having varsity experience, it’s pretty exciting.”
Altoona went 7-7 in the Western Cloverbelt last season and 10-14 overall, falling in the Division 3 regional semifinals. Two years ago, the Rails took second in the conference.
Notes
Coach: Paul Henrichs, first season at Altoona, 12th overall (137-119).
Last year: 10-14, 7-7.
Roster: SENIORS — Nathan McMahon, 5-8; Chris Ray, 6-4; Carter Ternberg, 5-11.
JUNIORS — Keshawn Harris, 6-0; Evan Moss, 6-4; Brayden Turk, 6-0; Anthony Giani, 6-1; Reece Bergh, 6-0.
SOPHOMORES — Raekwon Cole, 5-11; Evan Peterson, 6-0; Blend Sabani, 6-1; Marsten Salsbury, 5-11.
Remaining Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 12 at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 at Stratford, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Stratford tournament. Friday, Jan. 3 Mauston, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17 Menomonie, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 18 Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 24 at La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.