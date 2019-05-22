Former Augusta boys basketball coach Paul Henrichs will take over for Stacy Winsand as Altoona’s boys basketball coach for next season.
Henrichs spent 11 seasons with the Beavers, tallying a record of 137-119 with a pair of Western Cloverbelt conference championships. After the 2016-17 season, he decided to take a job at Altoona, where he now teaches fourth grade and has spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Rails girls varsity team, working under Lane Wojtyna.
Henrichs said he is excited to take over the program and is looking to bring the school back up after its first losing season since 2013.
“I want to be able to work with those kids and the kids in the youth program to build up Altoona to where it once was as a basketball powerhouse,” he said.
He brings plenty of basketball experience to his new position. Henrichs is the second all-time scorer at Medford high school and is amongst the highest all-time scorers at Saint John’s University in Minnesota.
As a coach, Henrichs said he does not have one specific characteristic that defines his style.
“My coaching philosophy changes each year depending on my athletes,” he said. “One year we were very successful playing straight man-to-man, getting in your face that way, the next year we were a 2-3 (zone) team with small quick kids. So, my philosophy is going to change depending on my athletes and what we do well.”
He said he wants to ensure his players enjoy themselves while they work on their skills throughout the season.
“They have to have fun while they’re playing,” he said. “In my experience, the teams that are having fun, doing the basketball side of it and the off-court things, those are the teams that are going to be successful.
Henrich’s predecessor, Winsand, stepped down from the position in mid-April after six years with the Rails. Altoona’s new coach will have to replace top seniors in Jake Nelson, Gage Eisold and Jake Meyers for next season.