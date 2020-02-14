Dalton Banks may be playing better than ever, but Eau Claire North opponents can no longer focus their attention only on him.
They’d better not forget about Chad Kron and Ashton Kallstrom.
The hot-scoring trio teamed up for 68 of the Huskies’ points in a 76-49 Big Rivers Conference win over Menomonie Friday night at the Doghouse.
“When we’re all playing like we can, we’re playing together,” said Kron, who led the way with 26 of the points. “It’s bringing out the best in all of us.”
And the best is what the team is hoping to achieve with tournament time approaching. And don’t forget that the Huskies (14-4, 7-2) are only one game out of first in the conference race with three games to go.
“We’re getting guys healthy and playing to our highest level possible down the stretch,” North coach Todd Marks said.
Menomonie (8-11, 2-7) struck the first blow Friday, mounting a 20-13 lead midway through the first half following a 3-pointer by Jed Ogea and a close-in basket by Noah Feddersen.
“We got ahead early when the shots were going in,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. “But we have to carry it through.”
Banks applied the damper to the Mustangs’ quick start, drilling three of his five first half 3-pointers to push the Huskies ahead, and a minute later they went on a 13-point run triggered by a basket by Kallstrom, who went on to score nine points to help lead the way to a 40-30 halftime lead.
“North is a very talented team but I was very disappointed in our defense,” Riley said. “We allowed too many straight-line drives to the basket and defense has been a strong suit.”
That came mainly in the second half when Kron and Kallstrom took turns driving to the basket and putting the ball in. Kron scored 15 of his points and Kallstrom nine in the last 18 minutes.
“We talked at halftime about spacing better so we could get better straight-line drives at the basket,” Marks said. “Besides Kron’s scoring, I was impressed by his defense. (Davis) Barthen is a tough cover and he held him to one basket. He just doesn’t quit on either end of the floor.”
Kron made 10 of 13 from the field in his career-high output, scoring one point more than he did in a win over Superior earlier in the week. Kallstrom added 18 points.
Banks hit on his first five 3-pointers in a 24-point effort, 17 coming in the first half.
“Dalton stepped it up,” Marks said. “We were slow and out of rhythm but his baskets relaxed us.”
“Dalton is amazing,” Kron said. “He’s a great playmaker but when other teams put everybody on him, it’s time for the rest of us to go to work.”
After their strong start, the Mustangs just never seemed to get it together. In a balanced attack, DeVauntaye Parker came off the bench to lead the way with four 3-pointers for 12 points. Brock Thornton added 10, Feddersen nine and Ethan Wurtzel eight but all were below their average.
NORTH 76, MENOMONIE 49
Menomonie – FG FT TP – Dylan Boecker 2-6 1-1 5, Brock Thornton 4-8 2-3 10, Noah Feddersen 4-12 1-2 9, Davis Barthen 1-3 0-0 2, Evan Wurtzel 3-5 1-3 8, DeVauntaye Parker 4-7 0-0 12, Jed Ogea 1-2 0-0 3, Zach Zaborske 0-1 0-0 0, Jamari Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 4-8 49.
North – Dalton Banks 8-17 3-4 24, Ashton Kallstrom 7-13 4-5 18, Luke Warren 0-2 0-0 0, George Wilkinson 1-3 0-0 3, Chad Kron 10-13 4-4 26, Henry Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 3, Jarret Loe 0-1 0-0 0, Xavier Bembnister 1-1 0-0 2, Alex Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 11-13 76.
Halftime: North 40-30. 3-point goals: Menomonie 7-15 (Parker 4-5, Ogea 1-1, Wurtzel 1-3, Boecker 1-1, Feddersen 0-1, Barthen 0-1, Thornton 0-2), North 9-18 (Banks 5-9, Kron 2-2, H. Wilkinson 1-1, G. Wilkinson 1-2, Kallstrom 0-2, Warren 0-2). Rebounds: Menomonie 30 (Thornton 8, Feddersen 7), North 26 (Banks 9). Assists: Menomonie 11 (Wurtzel 6), North 12 (Banks 5). Turnovers: Menomonie 13, North 6. Totals Fouls: Menomonie14, North 12. Officials: Wayne Brevik, Baysa Bergerson, Daryl Paies.