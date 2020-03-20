If it was felt Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran had a successful season this year, just wait until next season.
Of course that remains to be seen, but coach Tom Williams feels some of the pieces will be in place.
“I told the kids they had a great season and we’re pleased,” said Williams, who has guided the Lancers to a 243-241 record in 23 years. “But what you’ve done is set the bar higher for next year.”
In a 17-6 season, Immanuel placed second to powerful Blair-Taylor in the Small Dairyland Conference with a 10-4 record and scored two impressive tournament wins before giving Thorp all it wanted in a 56-49 regional championship game loss.
The only team the Lancers couldn’t stay with was Blair-Taylor, the unbeaten conference champion, but two of the other losses were by one point and another by three.
A highlight was a 9-game winning streak heading down the stretch.
“The first part of the season was a question mark,” Williams said. “We suffered a tough overtime loss to Spring Valley but I think that helped us a little.
“We got to a point where we came together as a team and could compete with anybody except Blair-Taylor.”
And even better news is that the Lancers will return all but one senior major contributor.
Leading the way to success was 5-11 junior Ryan Zimmerman and 6-3 senior Ben Oster, while also playing key roles were juniors 6-0 Britten Rutz, 5-11 Isaiah Plath, 6-0 Paul Schierenbeck and 6-1 Ethan Sydow.
Zimmerman, Coach Williams’ grandson, triggered the attack by scoring 428 points at an 18.6 average that was helped by 80% free throw shooting and 58 3-point baskets.
“Ryan had to come ready to play every game because opponents were out to stop him,” Williams said. “He did a good job and we had the others step up.”
Oster was a force around the basket, leading the team with 220 rebounds at an average of 9.6 per game while scoring 304 points at a 13.2 average, shooting 54% from the floor.
“He is only 6-3 but worked really well underneath with good position,” Williams praised.
Sydow led in assists with 76, Plath had 72 and Oster 70 while Zimmerman had 62 steals.
Toby Czysc and Levi Wittorp were the other seniors to pitch in along with underclassmen Daniel Hein, Daniel Mayheu and Andrew Lau.