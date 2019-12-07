Last year was a strange season for Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. Between injuries and suspensions, head coach Tom Williams never really had any consistency with his Lancers and it showed. The team struggled to a 8-13 record on the year.
This season, though, things should be different.
“I have everybody and everybody has learned their lesson,” Williams said. “They’re back and concentrated on playing basketball and getting better as individuals.”
Ryan Zimmerman is once again expected to be the Lancers’ top offensive weapon. The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 21.1 points per game with 41 made 3-pointers in just 10 games last season.
“He likes to shoot the 3,” said Williams, Zimmerman’s grandfather. “We’ve been working with him to be a little more aggressive going to the basket. He’s a very emotional player at times, but we’ve gotten him to calm down a little this year. I think he’s going to be pretty solid for us.”
The 6-foot-3 Ben Oster should be healthy and ready to go this season after battling injuries for much of last year. He was second on the team in scoring last year, averaging 11.1 points a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game, but he only managed to suit up for 12 games.
He will be counted on to make up for the rebounding lost with the graduation of Noah Sydow and Gabe Plath.
Isaiah Plath, a 5-foot-9 junior, should provide some additional scoring for Immanuel Lutheran. He averaged 7.4 points per game with 2.9 assists for the Lancers last season and impressed Williams with his mid-range jumper. This season, though, Williams said he wants Isaiah to cut to the basket more often and get more points on the drive.
“Expect him to put some points up,” Williams said.
With all the commotion surrounding the program last year, 6-foot sophomore Britten Rutz was able to log some significant time in his freshman season that Williams said should bode well for him this year. He averaged 3.7 points per game last season but looked good in the Lancers season opener, scoring eight points against Spring Valley.
If everyone can stay healthy and on the court, Williams is expecting the Lancers to be among the Dairyland Small’s best teams. It’s going to be tough to beat a loaded Blair-Taylor squad, but Williams said his group should be right up there next to them.
Notes
Coach: Tom Williams, 23rd season (234-248).
Last season: 8-13, 4-10 in Dairyland Small.
Roster: Levi Wittorp, sr., 5-9; Ryan Zimmerman, jr., 5-10; Paul Schierenbeck, jr., 6-0; Isaiah Plath, jr., 5-10; Ethan Sydow, jr., 6-1; Tyler Radichel, jr., 6-1; Ben Oster, sr., 6-3; Jonah Mueller, so., 5-8; Daniel Mayhew, jr., 5-11; Andrew Lau, so., 5-8; Britten Rutz, so., 6-0; Daniel Mayhew, jr., 5-11; Daniel Hein, so., 6-0; Austin Williams, so., 5-11.
Remaining schedule
Thursday, Dec. 12 vs. Independence, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, vs. Plum City/Elmwood, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16, Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24, vs. Augusta, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27, at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6, at Independence, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11, vs. Alma/Pepin, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13, at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17, at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Sat. Feb. 22, at Gilmanton, 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 24, vs. Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27, vs. Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.