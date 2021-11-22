Immanuel Lutheran dominated in the Small Dairyland Conference last winter, going unbeaten in league play to win the title. Despite losing some influential players and a longtime coach, the Lancers are expected to compete for another championship.
Do-it-all scorer Ryan Zimmerman has graduated, and Tom Williams retired after coaching the Lancers for 24 years. But the cupboard is not bare for new coach John Radichel as Immanuel Lutheran gears back up.
Second team all-conference forward Britten Rutz leads the returning talent after averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last winter. Daniel Hein, another forward, brings a similar skill set to the paint. He put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the conference champions last year. Tim Oster brings some added size that was missing for the team last year.
So while some of the faces are new, the Lancers’ prospects still look good.
“We have a solid group of returning players<” Radichel said. “No one person will be able to replace Ryan Zimmerman’s skills or production, but hopefully the senior core will be able to step up their production. Rutz, Hein and (Andrew) Lau will need to play wel and be consistent for us to compete for the conference title.”
League coaches dubbed Alma/Pepin as another team to look out for in the Small Dairyland. The Eagles had a modest 6-13 record last season, but have a significant chunk of their roster back. That includes second team all-conference honoree Colton Brecka.
The rest of the conference will be young this season. Most of the league’s top players graduated, leaving space for the next cast to make its mark.
Gilmanton took second in the standings last season, but will need to replace their star. Jarin Rud graduated after averaging 16.4 points per game. Several of the Panthers’ other key players have moved on too.
Carson Rieck (9.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg) offers a place for Gilmanton to start building around.
“A lot of new players this year on varsity, so players will be developing a lot during the season,” coach Kory Rud said.
Independence finished fourth in the league last season. Like Gilmanton, the Indees will need to replace their top player after Chris Killian’s graduation. But junior Tyler Kingsbury (14 ppg, 4 rpg) is a proven scorer from the point guard position, and Ben Pyka (6 ppg, 5 rpg) is experienced in the post.
The Indees have a new coach in charge. Brett Brandenburg takes over the bench this winter.
“(We want to) remain competitive every single game and work extremely hard on defense so we can win as many games as possible,” he said.
Alma Center Lincoln finished at the bottom of the standings last year. The Hornets are arguably the youngest team in the Small Dairyland, with four freshmen and two sophomores on the roster. They’ll look to learn the varsity game to ensure competitiveness down the line.
“There is talent, but we are so inexperienced,” coach Jeremy Hanson said. “It will take time to get things moving in the right direction. There is going to have to be a lot of patience by players and coaches to get this moving forward. The freshman class has had a lot of success, but will need to adjust to the varsity game and have to step up much sooner than would happen normally if we had numbers in our junior and senior class.
“This is a complete rebuild. Our best days will be in the future and we’ll have to work hard to reach our potential and keep in our minds that this is a learning year.”