AUGUSTA — Teams can try to slow down one Immanuel Lutheran player.
It gets trickier when they need to stop multiple Lancers.
Top-seeded Immanuel Lutheran showcased its depth in its playoff opener, having four players score in double figures in a 93-49 victory over Independence at Augusta.
The Indees focused heaps of defensive attention on Lancers star guard Ryan Zimmerman, shadowing the senior the entire game to try to prevent him from getting the ball.
Fair enough, Zimmerman said. It left plenty of chances for the rest of the team.
"Definitely their main focus was to stop me, but I think we can go eight or nine deep with players who can make plays themselves," Zimmerman said. "That's a really big help."
Forwards Britten Rutz and Daniel Hein helped run the offense from the post, scoring 20 and 15 points, respectively.
And for his part, Zimmerman finished with 18 points for the Lancers.
Immanuel Lutheran (16-2) has won 11 games in a row headed into Saturday's Division 5 regional final against Gilmanton. And the Lancers think they can do even better.
"We put up a lot of points, and we're capable of doing that, but I think our half court offense still isn't at its best yet," coach Tom Williams said. "That's something that we keep stressing to them, because as you get deeper in the playoffs you face better and better teams and we'll need to do that."
The Lancers pulled away early in their win over the Indees. Immanuel Lutheran scored 18 of the game's first 23 points and never looked back.
Tyler Kingsbury led the Indees with 15 points and Chris Killian added 14 to the cause. But ultimately, the Lancers were just too much to handle.
"I feel like right now we're really starting to get into our groove," Zimmerman said. "We had a long stretch of games and then took a week off, and I think that helped our bodies get renewed. Now I think we're pretty well-oiled and ready to go for the playoffs."
While Independence did all it could to slow down Zimmerman, the rest of the Lancers were able to find openings in the defense for quick baskets.
"We get a lot of that from everybody. Everybody wants to try to shut Ryan down," Williams said. "But I have more players that are able to step up."
Defensively, Immanuel Lutheran used a variety of looks to keep the Indees on their toes.
Freshman Vance Havemeier added 11 points for the Lancers, all coming in a quick burst in the game's final two minutes.
The Small Dairyland Conference champions are the No. 1 seed in their regional. They'll host second-seeded Gilmanton on Saturday, a team the Lancers beat twice in the regular season. Both victories came by double figures.
The Lancers fell in the regional finals to Thorp 56-49 last season. The defeat has been a huge source of motivation for the squad's standout campaign this winter.
"Last year's regional final kind of fueled our fire all this year," Zimmerman said. "It was one of our main goals to get back there, and now I think it's really huge for us to win the game tomorrow. We've got a lot of guys from last year who want to win it this time."
Immanuel Lutheran 93, Independence 49
Independence (3-15): Tyler Kingsbury 15, Chris Killian 14, John Roskos 6, Ben Pyka 5, Alex Pfaff 5, Wyatt Kuerschner 4.
Immanuel Lutheran (16-2): Britten Rutz 20, Ryan Zimmerman 18, Daniel Hein 15, Vance Havemeier 11, Paul Schierenback 9, Andrew Lau 8, Isaiah Plath 5, Daniel Mayhew 5, Ethan Sydow 2.
3-point goals: Independence 6 (Killian 2, Kingsbury 2, Pfaff, Kuerschner), Immanuel Lutheran 9 (Zimmerman 3, Havemeier 2, Rutz 2, Schierenbeck, Mayhew).
Halftime: Immanuel Lutheran 41-21.