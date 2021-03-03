When Tom Williams returned to the basketball scene in 1994, he admitted he didn't know much about coaching.
His son was playing at Immanuel Lutheran, and there was a vacancy on coach Ron Roehl's staff. Williams had played for Roehl in the past, but to get on the sidelines and coach? That would be a first.
"Coach Roehl was looking for someone to help, and I told him I know how to play the game but I'm not sure if I know how to coach," Williams said. "But I said sure, I'd do it."
Nearly 30 years later, it's safe to say that Williams figured it out. He's retiring from the Immanuel Lutheran sidelines, ending a 24-season stint as head coach.
"I'm very thankful. I was blessed to coach a lot of great kids and have some success there," Williams said. "It was fun, and I just want to thank the school for everything they did and letting me coach there."
As a head coach, Williams led Immanuel Lutheran to a 268-257 record, two conference titles and two regional titles. He steps away after the Lancers went 17-3 this winter, one of the program's best seasons in Williams' time there.
But more so than any successes in the history book, Williams said he enjoyed being the gym working with the kids.
"Just being with the kids every day kept you feeling young all the time," he said. "It was lots of fun. It was just a pleasure to see them grow as players and spend time with them in the gym."
Williams said it was always likely he would step away after this season. His grandson, Ryan Zimmerman, is a senior this year, and he felt like it would be a good time to pass the torch after he graduated.
"I saw Ryan coming up with this group, and I knew it was going to be a pretty special group of kids," he said. "But I knew when Ryan was a senior, I was probably going to retire from basketball and move on."
The decision ends a career which saw Williams coach hundreds of kids and win hundreds of games. He was one of the longest-serving high school boys basketball coaches in the state.
There are plenty of memories to look back on, and his most successful teams certainly provided a few.
Williams was at the helm when the Lancers won their first-ever regional title in 2014. Immanuel Lutheran made a run as a No. 3 seed in Division 5, knocking off the No. 1 and No. 2 seed to reach sectionals that season before falling to eventual state champion Thorp.
"That was a pretty special season," Williams said.
Of course, the most recent season was special too. The Lancers added a second regional championship plaque to their trophy case and won a Small Dairyland title.
"I was just happy with the way it went," Williams said. "As a coach, you always want to go out and get that movie ending where you go out winning your last game. But that's hard to do. I'm just really thankful for everything that happened and thankful to the school."
Williams said John Radichel, the Lancers' JV coach this winter, will take over varsity duties moving forward. With his new free time, Williams would like to do some traveling and get a chance to take in some basketball as a spectator, among other things.
He leaves big shoes to fill, but Williams is confident the Lancers will get by just fine. And they might just see their old coach in the bleachers from time to time.