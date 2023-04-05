Several local players earned spots on the 2022-23 Associated Press All-State boys basketball team.
Fall Creek junior forward/center Bo Vollrath was named High Honorable Mention.
Vollrath averaged 22.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the season. He became the second all-time leading scorer in school history and surpassed the 1,000-point mark, ending the season with 1,368 career points.
He was also named to the WBCA All-State team for Division 4 this season after being an honorable mention last season.
Vollrath was named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year this season for the second year in a row.
There were six area players who were named AP All-State Honorable Mention: McDonell seniors Eddie Mittermeyer and Canan Huss, Rice Lake senior Tyler Orr, Cameron junior Tyson Lucas, Bruce junior Ryan Popowich and Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger.
Orr was named Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year this season, Popowich was Player of the Year in the East Lakeland Conference and Lucas was Player of the Year in the Heart O’ North Conference.
Mittermeyer, Huss and Schwarzenberger were First Team All-Conference selections in the Western Cloverbelt.
Here is the full team:
2022-23 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, sr., Pewaukee
COACH OF THE YEAR – Brian Winchester, DePere
FIRST TEAM
Nick Janowski, 6-3, jr., Pewaukee
*Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, sr., DePere
Kon Knueppel, 6-6, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran
Jeremy Lorenz, 6-8, sr., Brillion
*Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, sr., Pewaukee
*unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Levi Birkholz, 6-4, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
Demarion Burch, 6-4, sr., Milwaukee Hamilton
Marcus Hall, 6-6, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest:
Gavyn Hurley, 6-6, sr., Middleton
Mac Wrecke, 6-5, sr., Hartland Arrowhead
THIRD TEAM
Tyran Cook, 6-2, sr., Waukesha South
Will Hornseth, 6-8, jr., DePere
Eric Kenesie, 6-0, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph
Xzavion Mitchell, 6-6, so., Oshkosh North
Cody Schmitz, 6-4, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
FOURTH TEAM
Davion Hannah, 6-6, so., Glendale Nicolet
Cal Klesmit, 6-2, sr., Neenah
Peter Lattos, 6-8, sr., West Salem
Nolan Minessale, 6-5, jr., Milwaukee Marquette
Kai Rogers, 6-11, so., Wauwatosa West
High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes)
Evan Anderson, 6-4, jr., Onalaska
Logan Baumgartner, 6-4, sr., Medford
Jamariea Dalton, 6-2, sr., Fond du Lac
Ty Fernholz, 6-2, jr., Stoughton
Cal Fisher, 6-0, sr., Deerfield
Jaquan Johnson, 5-11, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic
Amari McCottry, 6-6, jr., Milwaukee Saint Thomas More
Mason Prey, 6-4, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic
Alex Sherwood, 6-7, sr., Appleton Xavier
Bo Vollrath, 6-6, jr., Fall Creek
Nic Williams, 6-2, sr., La Crosse Central
Honorable Mention
Chandler Batchelor, sr., Dodgeville; Aidan Chislom, sr., McFarland; Al Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood; Dadon Gillen, sr., McFarland; Brady Larson, sr., Fennimore; Max Lucey, sr., Cuba City; A.J. Bender, so., Lake Mills; Arhman Lewis, sr., Madison La Follette; Sam Mickelson, jr., Madison Memorial; Aaron Uttech, sr., Columbus; Gavin Wunderlin, jr., Potosi. Drew Daoust, so., Southern Door; Caleb Glaser, sr., Appleton East; Zach Kinziger, so., De Pere; Emmett Lawton, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Connor Pytleski, sr., Green Bay Southwest; Matt Merlo, Sr., Random Lake; Mitch McCarty, Sr., Campbellsport; Cullen Rauls, Sr., Fall River; Pierce Arenz, jr., Kiel; Tanner Schumacher, Sr., Howards Grove; Jaydon Awe, so., Stevens Point Pacelli; Dawson Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Eli Talsma, sr., Hurley. Grant Warren, jr., Marathon; Jamiir Allen, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Ahmad Badwan, jr., Salam; Devin Brown, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Jake Dunham, sr., South Milwaukee; Dupree Fletcher, jr., Carmen Northwest; Luther Smith Jr., sr., Sussex Hamilton; JR Lukenbill, sr., Burlington; MJ Stackhouse, jr., Kenosha Indian Trail; Will Gardner, sr., Franklin. Canan Huss, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Tyson Lucas, jr., Cameron; Eddie Mittermeyer, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Tyler Orr, sr., Rice Lake; Ryan Popowich, jr., Bruce; Domanyck Schwarzenberger, jr., Bloomer; Bennett Fried, sr., La Crosse Central; Tanner Jones sr., Bangor; Carson Koepnick, sr., West Salem; Isaiah Schwichtenberg, sr., Onalaska Luther; T.J. Stuttley, so., Onalaska.