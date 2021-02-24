CHIPPEWA FALLS — Only four minutes had ticked off the clock, and Drummond needed a timeout.
As his team huddled around him, Lumberjacks coach Josh Hanson had a straightforward message.
“Stop throwing the ball to the team in white,” he emphatically told his boys.
If only it were so simple. But McDonell, the white-clad team Hanson had seen a few too many errant passes fly to, had no intentions of making it that easy.
The Macks’ defense created chaos from start to finish and ultimately made the difference in a 53-38 victory over Drummond in the Division 5 sectional semifinals on Wednesday.
The win extended a long-standing postseason tradition: McDonell has now reached the sectional finals for a seventh consecutive season.
“It’s a great program that I’m really happy to be a part of,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “This is a group that I think is really balanced and unselfish. It’s a team that I’m really proud to coach.”
McDonell swarmed to the ball in its full-court 2-1-2 press and its half-court zone looks, trapping the Lumberjacks and forcing panicked passes. Turnover after turnover led to transition baskets.
It also led to a double-digit lead within the game’s first five minutes.
“It is really chaotic to play in that (defense),” McDonell senior Max Hauser said. “I think we do a great job at that. Our team as a whole, whatever press it is, if we’re playing man, a 1-2-2 or a 2-1-2, I just think we do a great job at pressuring the ball. We’ve caused a lot of turnovers through doing that all season.”
The Macks’ traditional man-to-man defense left the biggest mark of all. The Lumberjacks were able to cut a 13-point halftime deficit to a two-point lead midway through the second half after finding their way through the cracks in McDonell’s defense.
So the Macks switched things up, opting to get into their man defense to stem the tide.
It worked. McDonell held Drummond to six points in the final 11 minutes of the game.
“We just felt they were getting easy shots against our zone. We had to switch things up,” Schilling said. “We just had to keep one step ahead of them a little bit.”
An 8-0 run turned that two-point lead into a 10-point advantage which couldn’t be overcome.
The Macks were balanced offensively, a hallmark of the team this season. Five players scored eight or more points, and none had more than 12. Logan Hughes tallied 12 and Eddie Mittermeyer added 11. Jake Siegenthaler and Dan Anderson chipped in with nine points apiece.
“That’s been an ongoing theme of our team all year,” Hauser said. “When it comes down to tough stretches, we work together really well. We push each other to play the best that we can.”
Top-seeded McDonell (15-4) will face either No. 2 Northwood or No. 3 Turtle Lake on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Those two face off in the other semifinal on Thursday.
The Macks have won the last five sectional finals they’ve played in. They reached that level again last season, but the game was never played as the pandemic put an end to the season.
As always, playing a tough regular season schedule has paid off for McDonell. It's always a tough out in the Division 5 bracket, and this winter has been no exception. One more win will push the program’s state tournament streak to six.
“We play a very tough schedule all year and have been in kind of every situation you can be in during a game,” Schilling said. “That experience really helped us tonight.”
McDonell 53, Drummond 38
Drummond (12-6): Clayton Bjork 2, Nolan Arthur 15, Chris Wright 5, Alex Rasmussen 11, Tyler Runice 5.
McDonell (15-4): Eddie Mittermeyer 11, Logan Hughes 12, Jake Siegenthaler 9, Dan Anderson 9, Tanner Opsal 8, Joey Janus 4.
3-point goals: Drummond 5 (Rasmussen 3, Arthur 2), McDonell 3 (Mittermeyer, Hughes, Anderson).
Halftime: McDonell 31-18.