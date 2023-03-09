The McDonell Macks boys basketball team is one win away from a trip to Madison for the state tournament.
After a tight first half, McDonell dominated on both sides of the floor in the second half to earn a 52-31 win over Thorp in the sectional semifinals on Thursday night at Chi-Hi.
The Macks will face No. 1 seed Solon Springs in the sectional championship on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Amery.
The game began as a low scoring affair in the early minutes. Thorp led 5-4 after five minutes of play after a three-pointer by Aiden Rosemeyer. McDonell senior Canan Huss picked up McDonell’s first two baskets in the low post.
Six minutes into the first half, McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer put the Macks ahead 11-9 after stealing the ball and taking it to the hoop.
Mittermeyer hit a three-pointer to put McDonell up 16-11 with 10:30 left in the first half as the Macks were starting to get their offense in rhythm.
However, Thorp responded with some good possessions of their own on offense. Rosemeyer hit his second three-pointer of the game to tie it at 18-18 with eight minutes left in the first half.
Both defenses held firm in the final minutes of the first half and limited scoring. McDonell held a narrow 26-22 lead at halftime after an evenly matched first half.
In the second half, McDonell’s defense dominated from the start. An 8-0 run by McDonell to open the second half, capped off by a three by Mittermeyer, made it 34-22 with 13 minutes left to play.
Rosemeyer scored Thorp’s first basket of the second half with 12:30 left. They trailed the Macks 34-24 and couldn’t seem to find any answers for McDonell’s defense.
A three-pointer by Huss made it a 37-24 lead for the Macks with 11 minutes left to play.
Midway through the second half, McDonell led 39-26. Thorp only had two baskets at this point in the half.
Once the Macks started hitting shots from outside, they began to pull away as Thorp couldn’t keep up. Mittermeyer hit his third three-pointer to make it 45-28 Macks with 7:30 remaining.
Thorp fought hard on both sides of the ball all evening, but couldn’t keep the Macks’ offense in check like they did in the first half to keep pace and stay in the game.
McDonell removed their starters with two minutes left and leading 50-31. It was a 52-31 win for the Macks in the end.
Mittermeyer led the Macks with 21 points in the game and Huss had 15 points. For Thorp, Rosemeyer led with 12 points and Brady Stewart had eight points.
McDonell head coach Adam Schilling said after the game that a few halftime adjustments did the trick for the Macks on defense in the second half, as they held Thorp to just nine points.
“I thought we made it a little tougher on their two main scorers,” Schilling said. “We did a pretty good job off the ball and communicating as a group.”
Schilling gives a lot of credit to his seniors for leading the team and allowing them to turn in an all-around strong performance.
“Our seniors in general are really good leaders for us,” he said. “A lot of them lead by example and they’ll speak up when you need them to. It’s a good group to have.”
Schilling said consistency on defense is going to be the critical piece again on Saturday if the Macks are going to clinch a trip to state.