The McDonell Central Catholic Macks came up short of completing one more comeback win this season in the state championship game.
The Macks fell to the No. 1 seeded Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals 66-54 at the Kohl Center in Madison in the Division 5 state championship game.
After trailing 36-22 at halftime, the Macks came back to get within two points of the Fighting Cardinals midway through the second half. However, Newman’s shooters hit several key shots from outside down the stretch and they pulled away in the final minutes.
Newman Catholic went 10-22 on three-pointers in the game and shot 47.1% from the floor. McDonell went 7-28 from behind the arc and shot 36.5% on field goals.
The Macks came from behind and won a lot of close games this season, including in the playoffs. They just weren’t able to keep pace with the Fighting Cardinals offense down the stretch in this game.
Macks head coach Adam Schilling expressed in his postgame presser how proud he was of his team’s effort to get back in the game in the second half after trailing by double digits at halftime.
“We talked about, before the game, not giving up until that final buzzer went off,” Schilling said. “I thought we fought pretty well throughout the second half to get back in the game.”
Macks senior forward Canan Huss led the Macks with 28 points on 10-15 shooting from the floor and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Eddie Mittermeyer had 17 points on 5-21 from the floor, including 3-16 on three-pointers.
To begin the game, Newman got out to an early lead, but the Macks stayed within a few scores of them for most of the first half.
However, once the Fighting Cardinals got hot from outside, they began to gain some separation. Up by three points, in the final 5:30 of the first half they went on a 19-8 run, which included five three-pointers. They took a 14-point lead into halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the Macks knew they needed a spark offensively to get back in the game. Huss came through and provided just that.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Huss had scored 15 points in the second half alone so far. In one stretch he scored seven points in just over a minute. After a Huss three-pointer, the Macks’ deficit was down to 46-39.
Two minutes later, Mittermeyer hit a three-pointer of his own while also drawing a foul. He completed a four-point play at the line and had the Macks within two points, 46-44, with eight minutes left.
With just under 6:30 left, with the Fighting Cardinals back up by six, Macks senior Aidan Misfeldt made another three-pointer for the Macks. The momentum was shifting the Macks’ way.
However, the Fighting Cardinals responded again like they had all game. Isaac Seidel responded with a three-pointer of his own for the Fighting Cardinals less than a minute later.
This is when the wheels began to fall off for McDonell. After the Macks got within three, Newman went on a 9-2 run, capped off by another three-pointer by Jackson Pfender, which put them up 59-49 with 3:30 left to play.
The Macks got back within seven points with just over two minutes left, but eventually ran out of gas and out of time. A 7-2 run in the final two minutes for the Fighting Cardinals closed out their 66-54 victory.
Huss’s strong second half offensively almost sparked another second half comeback for the Macks, but the Fighting Cardinals’ clutch shooting down the stretch sank the Macks’ chances. Huss had 19 points in the second half.
Huss said postgame that he was proud of the way his team fought to get back in the game and was glad to have had the experience of playing at the Kohl Center. He said it came down to their team not being able to stop Newman’s shooters late in the second half.
“Getting to come here, and playing in front of such an energetic crowd and such a great atmosphere, where the Badgers play, it’s just every kid’s dream,” Huss said. “I feel like we played a really good two games.”
Newman had three scorers in double figures: Conner Krach with 21 points, Mason Prey with 18 and Isaac Seidel with 15.
McDonell reached the state tournament in six out of the last seven seasons, not counting 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last championship was in 2016 and they also finished runner-up in 2018 and 2021.