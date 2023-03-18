4F4A0365.jpg

McDonell senior Canan Huss goes up for a shot against Thorp in the sectional semifinals on Thursday night at Chi-Hi.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The McDonell Central Catholic Macks came up short of completing one more comeback win this season in the state championship game.

The Macks fell to the No. 1 seeded Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals 66-54 at the Kohl Center in Madison in the Division 5 state championship game.