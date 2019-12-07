It will be difficult to replace what Chippewa Falls McDonell lost last spring.
Gone is a senior class that was part of four consecutive runs to the state tournament. All-state guard Cory Hoglund and second-team All-Western Cloverbelt forward Charlie Bleskachek have graduated, along with their classmates who helped elevate the Macks to the upper echelon of Division 5 basketball.
“We’re going to miss them an awful lot,” second-year coach Adam Schilling said. “They provided leadership, and what they did on the floor as the year went on — they stepped up when we needed them, especially in the playoffs. Their experience is something you can’t put a value on.”
But as usual in the McDonell program, the cupboard is far from bare.
The Macks, who will be seeking their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament this season, have a few key pieces to use as a foundation in the rebuilding of their starting lineup.
Senior forward Eion Kressin, who averaged 9.5 points and 7 rebounds per game last season, is back as one of the top post players in the Western Cloverbelt. He’ll team up with sharpshooting senior JD Bohaty — a 41% 3-point shooter — to give the Macks a potent inside-out threat this winter.
“Those two are very established. The thing I’m excited about is they’ve both added elements to their game in the offseason,” Schilling said. “Eion has added an outside game and can handle the ball a little bit more, and now JD is working in the lane a little bit more. ... Any time you’ve got an inside-outside game, it just makes it easier on offense.”
And there’s a plethora of new faces ready to seize larger roles this winter too.
Junior guard Jake Siegenthaler got a taste of varsity action early last season when injuries to starters got him out on the court. He averaged just over one point per game last year and is a prime candidate to see more minutes this winter.
“He’s gotten stronger, and really worked hard on his game all summer and even in the fall when he was running cross country,” Schilling said. “He’ll probably be one of our main ball-handlers, I’m looking for him to take a big step.”
Senior guard Trent Witkowski could also see a more prominent role, but ultimately it will be a group effort for the Macks. Schilling likes the depth his squad has this season.
“We’ve got JD and Eion, and then eight or nine guys that are all kind of even who will battle for playing time every day in practice,” he said.
The Macks went 18-10 last winter, finishing in second place in the Western Cloverbelt. They reached the Division 5 state semifinals, where their season came to an end with a 74-61 loss to eventual champion Sheboygan Lutheran.
McDonell will try to get out to a faster start this year than last season. The Macks went 4-4 in their first eight games a year ago. Having most of their early-season games at home should help in that regard.
And when the postseason rolls around, the Macks will always have a target on their back in the Division 5 bracket — even if this year’s roster will be fairly fresh-faced when it comes to playoff action.
“We’ve got a lot to prove as far as the talk around the playoffs and all that,” Schilling said. “The guys want to go out and establish themselves and hopefully be around at the end to make some noise.”
Notes
Coach: Adam Schilling, second season (18-10).
Last year: 18-10, 9-5.
Roster: SENIORS — JD Bohaty, G, 6-3; Trent Witkowski, G, 6-1; Kendren Gullo, F, 6-3; Eion Kressin, F, 6-5.
JUNIORS — Logan Hughes, G, 6-1; Jake Siegenthaler, G, 5-10; Max Hauser, G, 5-8; Tanner Opsal, F, 6-3; Gavin Dorn, G, 5-9; Isaac Bleskachek, F, 6-3.
SOPHOMORES — Dan Anderson, G, 5-8; Joseph Janus, C, 6-4.
FRESHMEN — Aidan Misfeldt, G, 5-9.
Remaining schedule
Monday, Dec. 9 Clear Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 12 at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 Assumption at La Crosse Aquinas, 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Catholic Central at Rick Majerus WBY Shootout, 9 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. St. Thomas More at Rick Majerus WBY Shootout, 10:30 a.m.; Tuseday, Jan. 7 Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 Alma Center Lincoln, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Thuesday, Feb. 13 at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 25 Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.