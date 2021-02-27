CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonell boys basketball players didn't have a say in how last year ended.
The Macks, gunning for their fifth straight trip to the state tournament, saw their season suddenly dashed when the WIAA canceled the remainder of the postseason on March 12, 2020, in response to the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.
One of two local boys basketball teams still alive at that point, McDonell players had to wrestle with questions of what could have been. Would they have beaten Luck in the sectional final to continue the state streak? Would they have won it all?
"I think everybody had a bad taste in our mouth from how last year ended," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said.
Perhaps Saturday marked a delayed continuation of that impressive state streak, one extended on a technicality. Or maybe, McDonell has started a new one.
Logan Hughes scored 25 points, with 21 coming in the first half, as McDonell earned a 63-51 sectional final victory against Turtle Lake in Chippewa Falls.
"After last year of not being able to finish out our season, I really wanted to get back down to state," Hughes said. "We accomplished that goal."
Hughes was the centerpiece of a stellar shooting performance from the Macks, who hit 12 times from deep as a team. He had six 3-pointers alone in the first half, a period which saw 8 of the team's 11 field goals come from beyond the arc.
That helped McDonell build up a 31-23 advantage at the break. The Macks kept the Lakers at an arm's length the rest of the way, never letting the lead drop below five points.
"We tried to work it inside out a little bit," Schilling said. "Logan Hughes just played lights out. He shot really well in practice yesterday. Quite honestly, we haven't really shot well in our other playoff games. This is the first game where we shot like we were earlier in the year. So we knew we were due."
As consistent as this program has been, a state trip is not inevitable. Turtle Lake made the Macks work for it. The Lakers went ahead 23-21 with just under three minutes left in the first half when Toby Kahl made a basket through contact, though McDonell responded by scoring the final 10 points of the period.
Turtle Lake cut the deficit to five at 40-35 with 12:48 remaining in the second half, but the Macks responded again with consecutive 3-pointers from Eddie Mittermeyer and Max Hauser. From there, McDonell led by at least seven until the final buzzer.
The first half McDonell surge was largely powered by the deep ball, with Hughes putting on a shooting display. When his teammates got him the ball, he made sure to swish it.
"I guess I just had the hot hand," Hughes said. "I kept shooting and I guess it just went in every time."
It was a balanced showing in the second half offensively, with 6-foot-3 Tanner Opsal called upon more often in the paint. He scored all eight of his points after the break.
"We knew we had a size advantage, down low especially," Opsal said. "Guys were shooting well, so I didn't have to do that much work down there, but we were able to drive and post up down there when we needed to."
McDonell, winner of 12 of its last 13 games, now turns its attention to winning a state title for the first time since 2016.
"Being at state, it’s the end goal everyone wants in high school," Opsal said. "Especially senior year, us seniors going to state, it's what we wanted, it's what we dreamed about our whole career."
Mittermeyer scored 12 points for the Macks, while Jake Siegenthaler had 11 thanks largely to a trio of 3-pointers.
McDonell now awaits seeding for the upcoming Division 5 state tournament. The setup is different than the program has gotten used to, with the Macks headed to La Crosse instead of the Kohl Center in Madison, but no one is complaining.
"It's going to be different this year obviously, but everything has been," Schilling said. "It's just another opportunity to play and we just want to play as long as we can."
McDonell 63, Turtle Lake 51
Turtle Lake (16-8): Toby Kahl 6, Drew Torgerson 2, Joel Humphrey 4, Blake Thill 15, Brendan Strenke 8, Nate Lauritsen 2, Noah Torgerson 14.
McDonell (16-4): Eddie Mittermeyer 12, Logan Hughes 25, Max Hauser 3, Jake Siegenthaler 11, Dan Anderson 2, Tanner Opsal 8, Joey Janus 2.
3-point goals: Turtle Lake 7 (Thill 5, Strenke 2), McDonell 12 (Mittermeyer 2, Hughes 6, Hauer, Siegenthaler 3).
Halftime: McDonell 31-23.