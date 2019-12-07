MENOMONIE — It wasn’t the play Colfax coach Garrett Maas drew up in the huddle, but as the clock whittled down to zero, Maas couldn’t complain.
Colfax’s Zach Rindy inbounded it to Mitch Reisdorf from the McDonell side of the court. Reisdorf sent it back to Rindy who found Cole Seehaver in the right corner for a fairly open 3-point shot.
Trailing by two, a bucket would have been the dagger, but Seehaver’s shot hit back rim and bounced out, allowing McDonell to escape with a 38-36 victory on Saturday night at UW-Stout's Northwest Tip-off Classic in Menomonie.
“We drew something up if they were going to stick to their man-to-man and they did a good job switching,” Maas said. “We ran our secondary play and we made them commit and we got a good look.”
The Macks never should have been in this situation. They led by six with possession of the ball and just over a minute left in the game. But they repeatedly struggled to inbound and get the ball over half court against the Vikings' press defense.
“That comes down to experience,” senior Eion Kressin said. “A lot of our guys are still learning. We haven’t had a lot of practice yet so with practice that will come.”
With 17 seconds left in the game up by two, McDonell again couldn’t get it over half and Colfax forced a jump ball to regain possession.
“That’s my fault,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “I have to do a better job of getting us into a better situation where we can get the ball over half court easily. It’s just something we need to work on a little more.”
Both teams struggled to score against stingy defenses in the first half. Kressin scored four of McDonell’s first seven points but was forced to sit with early foul trouble.
With the Macks’ big man out, Colfax’s Ed Hydukovich took advantage. The Vikings repeatedly fed their 6-foot-4 center in the paint for close range jumpers. He scored a game-high 15 points, but Maas wanted more.
“Offensively we need to do a better job of getting Ed the ball because he’s one of our top scorers,” Maas said.
In the second half, Kressin came back in and the McDonell offense moved a little more smoothly. He scored six of his 10 points after the break and repeatedly found open teammates for jumpers.
“He’s just well put together, he’s smart. When he gets in there he’s not afraid of contact,” Maas said of Kressin. “He initiates a lot of contact and he gave us some fits inside.”
The Macks got a big showing from 5-foot-10 junior Jake Siegenthaler, who scored a team-high 12 points. It was an important performance from Siegenthaler as the Macks continue to look for another scorer to play alongside Kressin and senior JD Bohaty.
“We had some guys step up and make some plays,” Schilling said. “We’re going to have to have guys step up and fill in the rolls around Eion and JD out there.”
McDonell will return home Monday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Clear Lake.
For Colfax, the Vikings have a few days off to regroup before a Thursday night rivalry game at home against Elk Mound.
“If we play like we played tonight they’re going to run us out of the building,” Maas said of the Mounders.
Altoona's hot start
Two games into the season and Altoona’s offense looks scary good.
In the season opener, it was Brayden Turk’s 25-point performance that lifted the Railroaders past Thorp. On Saturday night against Elk Mound, it was Nathan McMahon and Keshawn Harris that couldn’t be stopped in a 71-57 victory over the Mounders.
“That’s the exciting thing about us,” first-year Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. “We have a lot of guys that can shoot it, and if one guy is on and one guy is off, that makes it hard to scout us when different guys step up.”
McMahon was on fire for Altoona. He hit seven 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points.
“I was just feeling it tonight,” he said with a laugh.
While McMahon played the outside game, Harris worked inside. The 6-foot junior had 18 points with just one 3-pointer.
“Keshawn is so quick, he can get to the rim at any point,” Henrichs said.
On the other side, Ryan Bohl went toe-to-toe with Altoona’s stars. The Mounders’ 5-foot-11 junior hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points.
“A lot of three pointers, holy cow,” Henrichs said. “It was fun for fans to watch something like that, but hard to coach when the other team is raining in 3s like that.”
The teams went into half 39-34, but Altoona went on a 15-5 run shortly after the start of the second.
Despite the lopsided score, Altoona wasn’t pleased with its defensive showing.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” McMahon said. “Our effort was there, but we definitely need to play better, hit more shots and play better defense.”
Henrichs will have a chance to show if it’s just beginner’s luck when his Rails head to Fall Creek on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
Burish finding footing
First year Cadott head coach Dusty Burish is still getting used to his new position.
His Hornets came out of the gate flat against Bloomer and quickly found themselves down 10-0 just four minutes into the game.
“We just looked very sluggish,” Burish said. “We just weren’t in it, we were tired.”
With the Hornets struggling, Carter Rubenzer took advantage for Bloomer. He scored 10 points of his game-high 12 before the break and nailed a pair of 3s.
All that momentum the Blackhawks built up in the first half seemed to disappear in the second with Burish’s adjustments. He revved up the pressure on the Blackhawks and controlled the pace by feeding 6-foot center Mitchell Drilling in the paint.
“I should have switched to a full-court man defense and started feeding them down low earlier,” Burish said. “I’ve got to take the blame for this one. I didn’t make the adjustments early enough.”
Down 48-28 with 12 minutes to go in the second half, the Hornets came flying back. Drilling scored six straight points for Cadott and pulled the Hornets to within seven.
Ultimately though, the Blackhawks responded with an 8-0 run to wrap up the game.
“They’re just poised, they know where to go with the ball,” Burish said. “They’re smooth with it and they don’t make mistakes and they’re tough on defense. They move well without the ball and they’re just a really, really strong man team.”
Burish will have a chance to get his first Cadott win on Monday when the Hornets take on Glenwood City at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Bloomer will look to make it three straight at home against Barron at 7:15 p.m.
The rest
Connor Ducklow scored 13 and Aaron Borgerding added 10 as Spring Valley, expected to be among the contenders in the Dunn-St. Croix, earned a 60-51 victory against Stanley-Boyd. The Cardinals outscored the Orioles 23-15 in the final 15:51 in a game that featured four lead changes.
Osseo-Fairchild opened the day's action with a 69-58 victory against Elmwood/Plum City. The Thunder held the Wolves without a field goal for the first seven minutes and 24 seconds, while Garrett Koxlien and Ryan Myhers combined for 44 points.
Fall Creek went on a 13-2 run late to get within three points but was unable to complete a comeback in a 54-50 loss to Clear Lake. Unity scored 40 of the game's first 48 points in a 63-21 contest against Glenwood City. Prescott outscored Thorp 31-17 in the closing minutes to secure a 55-39 win and push the Cardinals to 0-2.
The match between Regis and Mondovi kicked off at 8:30 p.m. and was not completed in time for print publication.