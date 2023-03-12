McDonell BBB

The Macks’ Aidan Misfeldt attempts a jump shot during a McDonell home game against Regis on Jan. 20.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The McDonell Macks boys basketball team is headed to the Kohl Center.

After trailing by 13 points with just over six minutes left, the Macks mounted a comeback to tie their sectional final game against the Solon Springs Eagles with a minute left. The game went to overtime, where the Macks finished out a 58-56 win to clinch a trip to Madison for the state semifinals next Friday.