Abes host Hudson

Hudson’s Benjamin Berkhof attempts to block a shot from Memorial’s Mason Stoik Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The Hudson Raiders ended the Memorial Old Abes’ 8-game winning streak Tuesday night, taking them 54-51. This game also determined who was going to take the top spot in the Big Rivers Conference.

The matchup at the Old Abes’ Eagle’s Nest was a hard-fought one, with both teams fighting for the win from beginning to end.