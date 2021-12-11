Both Memorial and North were prepared to face their crosstown rival Friday. Despite a postponement due to weather, both teams brought it on Saturday, playing a fairly close game the whole time. However, the Old Abes managed to eke out a 51-43 victory.
North came out of the gate with strong ball control, and Memorial answered back with aggressive defense, blocking shots and forcing turnovers.
Will Boser, a senior guard for Memorial, said his team was preparing to go up against a tough defense.
“Defense is always key to a win,” Boser said. “North is always physical, so it’s going to be a low scoring game.”
After Friday’s blizzard, both Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial needed to break the ice on the court. Neither team put points onto the board until several minutes into the first half. It didn’t take long after the ice was broken, however, for things to heat up at Memorial High School.
Once points were on the board, the Old Abes pulled ahead right away, but the Huskies were close behind. The two teams played a game of chase and follow, and the Huskies were able to pull ahead 18-16 with about five minutes left in the half.
They didn’t keep that lead for long, though, as the Abes pulled out and remained in the lead for the rest of the half, heading into the locker rooms with a score of 24-20.
The second half started very differently than the first. Both teams came out eager to score. The ball moved across the gym and back and the boys were making contact with the backboard.
Both teams were showing strong defense, but Memorial managed to keep their lead throughout the second half.
North, while playing a very strong and strategic offense, was unable to break through Memorial’s defense.
As the Abes’ lead increased, the Huskies were unable to catch up, ultimately giving up the victory to Memorial 51-43.
“These kids have worked so hard to play in games like this,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “It’s so fun to see them capitalize on that moment.”
Brieske also said the rivalry between the two teams creates a special atmosphere when they take each other on.
The last time these teams faced off, North took Memorial 53-37, taking the regional championship in the process and ending Memorial’s season.
“It’s good to get revenge,” Boser said. “But we’ll play them another time and maybe again in the playoffs.”
The two will see each other again Feb. 5 at North High School.
Memorial (4-0) takes on Stevens Point on Tuesday at Stevens Point Area Senior High School. North (2-2) faces Holmen Tuesday at Holmen High School