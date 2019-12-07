Eau Claire Memorial won 14 games last year and has four starters back.
That says a lot about the outlook for the season.
“It’s nice to have a veteran team back, they know each other,” said third-year Old Abe coach Chad Brieske. “We’re focusing on taking one step at a time.”
Among the returnees is fourth-year player 6-7 Caden Boser, already committed to UM-Kansas City. He is joined by other seniors 6-3 Tanner Linduski, 5-8 Altherelle Robbins and 6-0 Ethan Van Grunsven, another four-year player.
“We’re going to build around those four, all have added aspects to their game,” Brieske said. “They dedicated their summers to the game.”
A quality group of others battling for time include 5-11 Landen Van Grunsven, 5-7 Mekhi Shaw, 6-3 Duncan McKinley, 6-4 Devin Butler, 6-0 Nolan Miller and 6-2 Marco Ebling, who missed last year with an injury. Others in the mix are 6-1 Sam Klages, 5-11 Jalin Watkins, 6-2 Grant Gerber and 6-3 Will Boser.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Caden Boser is destined to become one of the school’s rare 1,000-point career scorers. He led last year’s team with 450 points at an average of 20 per game and that included 44 3-pointers. He was also the top rebounder with an 8.2 average.
In his career he has 851 points with the aid of 92 3-pointers.
“He played a lot of ball in the offseason and has stepped his game up,” Brieske said. “He can go inside or outside and we look to him to be one of our leaders.”
Linduski came on strong last year, scoring 268 points at an average of 12 per game with the help of 24 3-pointers, while Van Grunsven contributed with his all-around play, adding 166 points that included 22 3-pointers.
“Linduski’s a slasher, he’s worked on his shot and can go to the rim,” Brieske said. “Van Grunsven is a physical presence and a leader in that respect.”
Robbins stepped in at point guard and guided the team down the stretch. He is remembered for his surprising 26-point effort that keyed a late-season 71-59 win over North.
“He’s built on that and we look for him to have a good year,” Brieske said.
Shaw, McKinley, Butler, Miller, Ebling and Will Boser have helped create a good atmosphere in practice will be contributors, according to Brieske.
“We have to be a more physically assertive team,” Brieske said. “We know we can score but we have to play defense and show the ability to play with a team concept.”
The Abes finished third in the Big Rivers last year behind co-champions River Falls and Hudson. They split with River Falls and lost big twice to Hudson while splitting with North.
After a tournament-opening 70-69 overtime win over Oshkosh North, they were ousted by a 76-58 loss to Appleton West in the 14-8 season.
Notes
Coach: Chad Brieske, third season (24-20).
Last season: 14-8, 8-4 in Big Rivers.
Key players: Ethan Van Grunsven, sr., 6-0; Altherelle Robbins, sr., 5-8; Tanner Linduski, sr., 6-3; Caden Boser, sr., 6-7.
Others: Landen Van Grunsven, jr., 5-11; Mekhi Shaw, soph., 5-7; Duncan McKinley, sr., 6-3; Devin Butler, sr., 6-4; Nolan Miller, sr., 6-0; Sam Klages, jr., 6-1; Grant Gerber, jr., 6-2; Jalin Watkins, sr., 5-11; Marco Ebeling, jr. 6-2; Will Boser, soph., 6-3.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10 DC Everest, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 12 at La Crosse Central, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 Oshkosh West at Concordia, 9 p.m.;Saturday, Dec. 28 Brookfield East at Concordia, 3 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3 Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at EC North, 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Stevens Point, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 Menomonie, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6 at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 at La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 EC North, 7:15 p.m.