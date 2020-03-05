When Ethan Van Grunsven takes the floor in Friday’s tournament game at Eau Claire North, he comes in with a perfect report card.
That’s right, the Eau Claire Memorial senior has never missed a game since he was a freshman four years ago.
It is believed to be a record for an Old Abe, where very few freshmen have earned the chance to play.
Friday will be his 90th consecutive appearance since he came off the bench to see his first action against New Richmond in the December 2016 opener.
He was put on the floor by dad Greg Van Grunsven, who coached the Old Abes that year before giving way to Chad Brieske the last three years.
“He’s always been physically and emotionally mature,” Greg said. “It bodes well for him as a young player and he’s gone on to do very well for himself.”
Ethan has excelled as a 3-point shooter but more than that as a team player and team leader.
“It’s been a fun time,” Ethan said. “It’s been a pleasure to put on the Old Abe uniform for four years.
“It’s something I cherish and can take with me the rest of my life.”
He’s played in 42 wins and has scored 197 points this year and 469 in his career with the aid of 73 3-point baskets. He’s had high games of 20 and 19 points this season.
“I’m proud of him,” Greg said. “He’s always competed and the lessons he’s learned he can carry with him in the future.”
Another satisfying feature of his streak is that it’s been done playing with his brothers. He was a teammate of Elliot the first two years and has been playing with current junior Landen the past two seasons.
And if you want to carry the streak over to football, he was an outstanding linebacker for the Old Abes the past two seasons.