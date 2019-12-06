Eau Claire Memorial had a big advantage in size and experience and took command early.
The Old Abes scored the first nine points of the game and then pulled away to an 89-60 Big Rivers Conference-opening win over Rice Lake Friday night at the Eagles Nest.
They did it with a balanced attack that featured 11 of the 12 players to see action getting into the scoring column.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can score,” said Caden Boser, the focus of the attack. “We share the ball, try to get the best shot and trust each other.”
Boser, the 6-7 senior, led the attack with 20 points although he sat out a fair share of the second half. Also scoring in double figures was Tanner Linduski with 13 and Landen Van Grunsven and Nolan Miller each adding 12 off the bench.
“It was fun and rewarding to see all the guys get to play and score,” coach Chad Brieske said. “They really support each other.”
It was a steep hill to climb for the Warriors.
With no returning starters and only two seniors on the squad, Rice Lake knew it faced an uphill battle but the Warriors kept battling and featured an attack that included 13 3-point baskets. But they were also guilty of 20 turnovers.
“We try to play fast and get after people and we did a good job in the first half,” veteran coach Kevin Orr said. “But Memorial is a heckuva team with size, depth and skill.”
The Abes built their early lead to 44-30 at halftime and scored the first nine points of the second half to put the decision out of reach.
It didn’t matter that much when Brieske went to his bench. Landen Van Grunsen drilled four straight 3-pointers and Miller came on for nine points in the second half to add his early 3-pointer. Others to score were starters Mekhi Shaw and Devin Butler and off the bench Duncan McKinley, Will Boser, Grant Gerber and Jalen Watkins.
“We had four starters bigger than anyone they had,” Boser said. “We knew we had the size on them and went inside to get points. And offensive rebounds was an emphasis.”
The Abes, who shot 50% from the floor, had a wide 46-33 margin in rebounds with Boser and Linduski each pulling nine and Devin Butler eight.
Rice Lake countered mainly with 6-1 Nolan Rowe and 6-3 Judson Rikkers, who each scored 19 points. Rikkers hit on five of eight 3-points and Rowe three of six. The Warriors also got good play off the bench with junior Tyler Nelson and freshman Tyler Orr contributing seven points each.
“We hung in there and I was proud of the hustle the kids showed,” Orr said.
For the Abes, it was the second big scoring output after defeating Superior 80-67 on Tuesday. They face a stiff test next week when they host D.C. Everest Tuesday and go to La Crosse Central Thursday.
MEMORIAL 89, RICE LAKE 60
Rice Lake: FGM-FGA FTM-FTA TP: Nolan Rowe 7-18 2-4 19, Judson Rikkers 6-9 2-2 19, Nick Schlampp 2-6 0-0 6, Zach Widdes 0-3 0-4 0, Andrew Farm 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Resnick 1-3 0-2 2, Tyler Nelson 3-4 0-0 7, Tyler Orr 3-7 0-0 7, Kole Klemme 0-1 0-0 0, Matt Farm 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-53 4-13 60.
Memorial: Tanner Linduski 6-10 1-3 13, Ethan Van Grunsven 3-6 0-0 7, Caden Boser 9-16 1-2 20, Mekhi Shaw 3-5 2-3 8,, Duncan McKinley 1-4 2-4 4, Devin Butler 2-4 1-3 5, Marco Ebeling 0-4 0-2 0, Will Boser 1-6 0-0 2, Landen Van Grunsven 4-6 0-0 12, Nolan Miller 3-4 5-7 12, Marco Ebeling 0-4 0-2 0, Grant Gerber 2-3 0-0 4, Jalen Watkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-70 12-24 89.
Halftime: Memorial 44-30. 3-point goals: Rice Lake 13-27 (Rikkers 5-8, Rowe 3-6, Schlampp 2-5, Nelson 2-2, Orr 1-3, Resnick 0-2, A. Farm 0-1), Memorial 8-21 (L. Van Grunsven 4-4, E. Van Grunsven 1-4, C. Boser 1-4, Miller 1-1, Linduski 0-3, Shaw 0-1, W. Boser 0-1, Ebeling 0-2, Watkins 0-1). Rebounds: Rice Lake 33 (Rowe 8), Memorial 46 (Linduski 9, C. Boser 9, Butler 8). Total fouls: Rice Lake 20. Memorial 20. Turnovers: Rice Lake 20, Memorial 12. Officials: Adam Breczinski, Nathaniel Hillard, John Dickensen. Records: Rice Lake 0-2. Memorial 20.