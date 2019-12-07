The goal of an experienced Menomonie basketball team is to bring it every game.
“We have a good group that’s working hard,” said eighth-year coach Matt Riley. “But we have to play more consistent basketball.”
The Mustangs are hoping to improve on last year’s 10-13 season in which there were ups and downs.
Six experienced returnees are joined by promising 6-8 sophomore Noah Feddersen.
The veterans are 5-8 Davis Barthen, 6-3 Dylan Boecker, 6-2 Ethan Wurtzel and 6-5 Brock Thornton, all of whom saw some starting time last year, along with 6-0 Devauntaye Parker and 5-9 Jed Odea.
“We have a good core coming back,” Riley said. “A strong shooting perimeter gives us a good mix of post and perimeter.”
Barthen scored 132 points at a 6.5 average and led the team with 29 3-pointers last year while Wurtzel popped 18 3’s with a 6.3 average.
“Wurtzel is one of our most consistent outside shooters and we will count on him,” Riley said. “Barthen is another good outside shooter.”
Boecker, last year’s second-leading rebounder, and Thornton, who scored 182 points at a 6.2 average, look to take care of the chores around the basket.
“Boecker is a very physical player while Thornton is a dual threat, who can work inside and outside,” Riley said.
Parker and Ogea saw limited time last year but will be called on for more production.
Feddersen is a unique talent with his size and mobility although he lacks varsity experience.
“He’ll probably be a starter,” Riley said. “He can play inside but also can step out and shoot the 3.”
Looking to help off the bench are 6-0 Logan Hollinger along with 6-2 Zach Zaborske and 5-11 Trevin Kressin.
The major loss among four seniors from last year is Jace Kressin, who led the team with 227 points and 55 rebounds.
“Our goal every year is to be in the (Big Rivers Conference) mix,” Riley said. “But we’re going to have to beat some of the good teams to do that.”
Notes
Coach: Matt Riley, 8th season (72-92).
Last season: 10-13, 3-9 Big Rivers.
Key Players: Dylan Boecker, sr., 6-3; Ethan Wurtzel, sr., 6-2; Davis Barthen, sr., 5-8; Brock Thornton, jr., 6-5; Devauntaye Parker, jr., 6-0; Jed Ogea, sr., 5-9.
Others: Noah Feddersen, soph., 6-8; Logan Hollinger, soph., 6-0; Zach Zaborske, jr., 6-2; Trevin Kressin, jr., 5-11.
Remaining schedule
Monday, Dec. 9 at La Crosse Central, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 EC Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 Ashland, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28 Lakeland, 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 EC North, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Medford, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 Rice Lake, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27 at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14, at EC North, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17 at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 25 Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.