There’s plenty of good news surrounding Menomonie boys basketball this holiday season. The Mustangs currently lead the Big Rivers in wins following prep sports’ brief Christmas break, and the quality of their victories bode well for the remainder of the season.
Menomonie, looking for its first top half finish in the league since 2014-15, has already knocked off two teams expected to compete for a Big Rivers title in Hudson and Chippewa Falls. At 3-2, the program has surpassed last year’s BRC win total of two quickly.
What has led to the clear improvement? Menomonie coach Matt Riley credits the team’s half-court defense, which has held opponents to an average of 52 points per game.
“If we can continue to keep teams around that average, I believe we’re going to be in every single game that we play,” Riley said.
There’s also their impressive youthful big man, Noah Feddersen, who has taken the next step after already impressing as a sophomore last winter. He’s upped his point total from 13 per game to 14.5, and his rebounding numbers have doubled from a three boards-per-game average to six.
“He’s definitely our focal point on offense,” Riley said. “We want to get him the ball, and teams are obviously starting to double, triple and even quadruple-team him. We’ve got to continuously work on our other guards and other players being able to shoot the ball from the perimeter and that constant movement when we do get it inside.”
Offensively, he’s been flanked most frequently by forward Brock Thornton and guard DeVauntaye Parker, who have both averaged double digits. They’ve also each increased their production, Thornton from 9.8 points per game last year to 13.3 and Parker from 5 to 10.6.
That was needed after the Mustangs graduated last year’s leading scorer, Davis Barthen, and third-leading scorer Ethan Wurtzel.
“Brock has played extremely well,” Riley said. “He’s a kid that really brings a lot of energy to our team. He’s a good defensive player and he’s a great rebounder. ... He’s done a lot of little things and he can obviously stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter which is huge for us.
“Same along with DeVauntaye. He’s hit some pretty clutch shots here from the 3-point line in big games, and he’s also our best perimeter defender. So, putting him on the top players in the conference, like (Luke) Healy, (Joe) Reuter and (Zac) Johnson and those types of players, is huge for us.”
The Mustangs were confident in their big men heading into the season but needed to see what they had in their guards. In addition to Parker, Zach Etzbach is getting comfortable running the point while Trevin Kressin has provided a steadying presence in the backcourt. Logan Hollinger, coming off a broken wrist from the football season, should get stronger and healthier as the season goes along.
Menomonie’s mettle will be tested further in the next few weeks. The Mustangs return to conference play on Jan. 5 against an Eau Claire Memorial team that pulled off an impressive upset of River Falls last week, then meet the Wildcats themselves before another battle with Hudson.
And they aren’t resting on their laurels.
“Our goal is to compete to be at the top of the conference,” Riley said. “With the start that we’ve had, we’ve put ourselves in a position to do that, but obviously the second round of conference games always gets tougher.”