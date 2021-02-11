STANLEY — Even without its go-to scorer on the floor, the Altoona boys basketball team can be dangerous.
The Rails proved as much on Thursday night.
With leading scorer Brayden Turk missing due to injury, the Rails got contributions from up and down their lineup to surge past Stanley-Boyd 81-53.
“When you lose your leading scorer and team captain — especially against a team that beat us earlier in the year — we had to come together,” Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. “That’s what we’re all about right now, is getting the job done together.”
A 10-0 run for Altoona midway through the second half turned a four-point advantage into a 14-point lead, and the Rails cruised from there. They outscored the Orioles 50-26 in the second half.
Turk was averaging 18.4 points per game entering the week, good for third-best in the Western Cloverbelt. He’s also among the Rails’ leaders in rebounding and assists. He’s been out for a couple of games after taking a hard fall against Regis last week, although Altoona is hopeful he’ll be able to return for next week’s playoffs.
To fill the gap left by his absence, Altoona had other scorers step up but primarily relied on defense to keep control of the game. The Rails held the Orioles to five points through the first six-plus minutes of the contest, and despite a few Stanley-Boyd rallies, played soundly enough on that end of the court for the victory.
“Coach preaches defense wins ball games, so if we want to win we know we need to step up and play defense,” forward Evan Moss said. “We’ve got to play tough, play physical and play with an edge.”
Offensively, Evan Peterson scored a game-high 28 points to lead Altoona while Moss was close behind with 24 of his own. Marsten Salsbury chipped in with 11. In all, nine different Rails scored in the win, an occurrence which helped offset Turk’s absence.
The Rails played strong defense for much of the first half, but the Orioles were able to whittle the lead down from the free-throw line. Both teams combined for just one field goal in the final 2:30 of the half, with all other points coming from the charity stripe.
The Orioles fared better in that area, going 6 of 8 from the line during that stretch while Altoona shot 3 of 8. It helped Stanley-Boyd cut what had been a 10-point lead to four at the break. The Orioles closed the half on a 5-0 run.
But Altoona amped up its energy in the second half and rode it to victory.
“I think we didn’t do a good enough job of taking care of the ball in the second half,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. “A little bit was the pressure (from Altoona), but more so on us for not getting into the offense we wanted.”
The two squads entered the game as part of a three-way tie for third in the Western Cloverbelt. Altoona climbed into second place with the triumph.
The win was a bit of revenge for the Rails, who fell to Stanley-Boyd 57-53 earlier in the season.
“When we start getting our energy flowing, we’re a dangerous basketball team,” Henrichs said. “It’s kind of been ups and downs all year long, and finally we looked at the guys and said ‘This is it. This is our last chance to tune it up,’ because we don’t play again until next week when it’s all on the line. ... The guys got hungry, and we came out in the second half and took care of business.”
Carsen Hause scored 20 points to lead Stanley-Boyd, and Brady Potaczek tallied 11 points.
Stanley-Boyd will look to snap a four-game skid when it hosts Regis on Friday to close out the regular season.
“We’ll have to tighten up the defense,” Coach Hause said.
Altoona, meanwhile, will enter the postseason having won three of its last four games.
“I feel all the momentum in the world,” Moss said. “Especially coming into the locker room (after the game), all the guys were jumping up and down. It feels awesome.”
Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53
Altoona (14-7, 8-4): Zavondre Cole 3, Evan Moss 24, Nick Engen 2, Evan Peterson 28, Anthony Giani 4, Blend Sabani 2, Reece Bergh 5, Marsten Salsbury 11, Conner Lewis 2.
Stanley-Boyd (7-11, 7-5): Carsen Hause 20, Cooper Nichols 2, Mikey Karlen 3, Brady Potaczek 11, Landon Karlen 4, Logan Burzynski 3, Anthony Candella 6, Spencer Booth 4.
3-point goals: Altoona 4 (Peterson 2, Giani, Salsbury), Stanley-Boyd 1 (L. Karlen).
Halftime: Altoona 31-27.