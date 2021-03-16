You couldn't have asked for much better of a season from Eau Claire North boys basketball given the circumstances.
The Huskies faced the graduation of their all-time leading scorer, Dalton Banks, and their second-leading point producer from last year, Ashton Kallstrom. Only one double-digit scorer returned in Chad Kron.
Yet, North still went 14-8, losing only once in non-conference play, while claiming a second straight regional title.
"I'm so proud of our kids," North coach Todd Marks said. "It started out with a group of our seniors, all seven of them and our two managers as well. ... Great leadership. They supported each other and they also supported the younger kids in terms of that growth. They had tremendous chemistry and a tremendous bond. They had a joy to play the game. They could have fun, but when it was time to compete, they came to compete."
Leading the charge was Kron, who jumped his scoring output from 13.8 to 20 points per game while serving as the team's alpha dog. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.1 steals per game, earning him first team All-Big Rivers honors and a WBCA Division 1 first team all-state honorable mention.
"I think he embraced it," Marks said of Kron's added role. "I think he enjoyed every minute of it. He set the tone for our entire team. I can't even measure his will to compete and to win and the toughness that he plays with. I think everybody else fed off of that. I think he set the standard."
He was at the center of the second game in North's memorable playoff run. Kron hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 50 seconds against La Crosse Central, including the game-winning basket with seven seconds on the clock, to help the Huskies erase a five-point hole and upset the second-ranked RiverHawks. The North dramatics that night started a bit earlier, with the team needing a Roscoe Rennock layup with less than a second remaining to even force overtime.
One day later and the Huskies had another win for the scrapbook. Two weeks after struggling mightily with Eau Claire Memorial's defense in a loss, North flipped the script to secure a 53-37 triumph and a regional title against its archrival.
"It couldn't feel any better," Kron said that night. "To get it in the crosstown game, there's no better feeling than this, honestly."
North was eliminated in the sectional semifinals by eventual state qualifier River Falls, one game in a trend of Big Rivers squads besting other Big Rivers squads in this year's postseason. There was a great deal of growth between the season opener against Eau Claire Memorial on Dec. 10 and that night.
"We had so many new guys and, just like every other team in the state, didn't have that opportunity in the summer or the fall to kind of work out some of those things that you normally work through in the summer or the offseason," Marks said. "I just thought our chemistry continued to build. I thought guys became more comfortable in their roles, they settled into those roles.
“The one thing that I was just so impressed with our guys, we have really high character kids that really play with a high basketball IQ, but they were just tough, hard-nosed kids."
In addition to Kron, Henry Wilkinson was asked to take on a much larger role in his junior season. There was a learning curve at points, but when he was on he was tough to stop. He scored 29 in the opener against Memorial, 25 in the La Crosse Central playoff victory and 22 in games against Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids.
"I think that was something he learned this year, that when you're near the top of a scouting report for opposing defenses things get a lot more difficult," Marks said. "He scored the ball at a high volume early in the season, and as more film gets out on teams – and our coaches in our league are so well prepared – teams are going to react to some of those things. He had to find other ways to try and contribute. It wasn't always scoring. But when we had guys that were helping Chad out scoring and our balance was higher, you look at any of our games, when Henry was able to score at a really high clip was when we had our most success."
Marks was also impressed with the performance of Kyle Greenlund, set to hurl passes this spring with the Husky football team, who also served as a quarterback of sorts on the floor in addition to providing strong defense and key shots. Rennock stepped in as a sophomore and finished third on the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game.
The Huskies graduate a strong senior class in Kron, Greenlund, Eli Persons, Matthew Johnson, Evan Zachow and Ryan Eckert. Once again, there will be key minutes to fill.
"We need someone who is fearless in taking that baton just like Chad was fearless this year," Marks said. "Saying, 'You know what? I'm going to embrace a leadership role and I'm going to embrace the opportunity to lead the team.' He thrived and he embraced it. Henry now, along with some other guys in that senior class, it's going to be up to them to decide what the identity of our team is and what the success of our team is going to be."