When you talk Eau Claire North basketball, you’re talking Dalton Banks.
For the fourth year.
Finally a senior, the 6-2 playmaker is already the school’s leading all-time scorer but more than that, he's a team player that makes those around him better.
“He had a great summer and is excited,” said coach Todd Marks, entering his fifth season. “He’s a special kid and leader. But he’s going to need help for us to be successful.”
He is joined by returning starters 6-0 Chad Kron and 6-1 Ashton Kallstrom in a strong senior group that also includes 6-2 Luke Warren, who saw extensive action last season.
They were among last year’s group that posted a 14-9 record and went 7-5 in the Big Rivers Conference in a season of close losses.
Other returnees with limited time are seniors 5-10 Elyjah Johnson, 6-1 George Wilkinson, 6-1 Jarret Loe, 6-0 Luke Bergh and 5-11 Alex Schmidt, junior 5-10 Kyle Greenlund and sophomore 6-4 Henry Wilkinson.
Also figuring into the picture is 6-2 sophomore Roscoe Rennock, juniors 6-4 Eli Persons and 6-1 Matthew Johnson and 6-1 senior Matthew Johnson.
“We will rely on our excellent senior leadership and building some depth will be important,” Marks said. “Competition in practice will determine various roles.”
Banks, an excellent all-around player committed to Southern Illinois, scored 535 points last season at a 23.2 average that included 48 3-pointers with a high of 37. It vaulted him into first in school career scoring with 1,239 points.
He also led the team with 164 rebounds and 164 assists, a 7.1 average. He also led in steals and blocked shots and twice registered triple-doubles in terms of points, rebounds and assists.
Kallstrom came on last year to score 228 points at an average of just under 10 per game while Kron stepped in as a sophomore and handled the point, leading the team with 52 3-pointers while averaging 9.5 points as a strong outside threat.
“Kallstrom has taken a big step,” Marks said. “He’s stronger, more aggressive and consistent.
“Kron competes like crazy. We need him to score and be our best defensive player.”
Warren came off the bench last year to hit 34 3-pointers at a 42 percent average, scoring 117 points.
He will be in the mix with Greenlund, Ely Johnson, George Wilkinson, Persons and Loe, currently sidelined with mono, and the young group of Rennock, Henry Wilkinson and freshman Averyon Sands-Hannah.
Last year, the Huskies beat co-champion River Falls twice, split with Memorial and lost two 2-point games to co-champion Hudson. In tournament play, they took Appleton North to the buzzer before losing 55-50.
Notes
Coach: Todd Marks, fifth season (64-32).
Last season; 14-9, 7-5 Big Rivers.
Key Players: Chad Kron, jr., 6-0; Dalton Banks, sr., 6-2, Ashton Kallstrom, sr., 6-1; Luke Warren, sr., 6-2.
Others: Elyjah Johnson, sr., 5-10; Kyle Greenlund, jr., 5-10; Alex Schmidt, sr., 5-11; Roscoe Rennock, soph., 6-2; Henry Wilkinson, soph., 6-4; George Wilkinson, sr., 6-1; Jarret Loe, sr., 6-1.
Also competing for spots: Luke Bergh, Eli Persons, Xavier Bembnister, Matthew Johnson, Averyon Sands-Hannah, Jonah Hanson, Dexter Kallstrom, Evan Zachow.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10 La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 16 Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Wisconsin Rapids, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec 20 at River Falls, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 EC Memorial, 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27 at DC Everest, 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 Rochester Mayo at La Crosse Central, 1:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4 Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at Bay Port, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at EC Memorial, 7:15 p.m.