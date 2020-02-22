After wins over leaders Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North, Marshfield was ready to lay claim to an unofficial Big Rivers Conference title.
But the classy Wisconsin Valley Conference team ran into an unexpected obstacle.
Eau Claire Memorial, playing again without its leading scorer, put together one of its top efforts and pulled off a 56-53 upset of the Tigers Saturday night at the Eagles Nest.
It was only the eighth win in 21 games for the charged up Old Abes and left Marshfield 12-8.
“We kind of looked in the mirror and said it’s time to go,” senior leader Ethan Van Grunsven said. “We want to peak at tournament time.”
Playing without leading scorer Caden Boser, the Old Abes put together a good team effort with the super guard duo of Altherelle Robbins and Mekhi Shaw going to the basket and combining for 30 of the points.
“We were unselfish and played with great poise and confidence,” coach Chad Brieske said. “We were finally able to close and win a game down the stretch.”
Memorial held the lead in the final minutes but had to fight off several challenges from the Tigers to get the win.
Baskets by Robbins and Tanner Linduski gave the Abes a 54-47 lead but Marshfield rallied on a free throw by Sam Hinson and 3-pointer by Joey Goettl and it was a one-possession game.
Shaw made one of two free throws with just over a minute to go but Goettl answered with two free throws with 58 seconds left to make it 55-53.
Shaw added a free throw with 32 seconds to go but the Tigers were still alive. In the final seconds, they got a 3-point try from the corner by Goettl that missed. But the ball was rebounded and moved back to Goettl, who missed again as time ran out.
“They’re a very good team but I think we took them out of their element some,” Van Grunsven said. “We did a good job defensively.”
Robbins got 10 of his 18 points in the second half and Linduski tallied 10 of his 15 also in the final 18 minutes to lead the way. They teamed with Shaw to score all of the Abe points during that time.
A good outside shooting team, the Tigers made nine three-pointers, four by Goettl, who scored 16 of his points in the second half. Anthony Posteluk added 13.
Memorial led by as much as 10 points in the first half and by six down the stretch but had to hang on to get the win.
“We had to play the 3-point line and challenge their shots, they are a good-shooting team,” Brieske said. “We challenged them a forced two-or-three extra passes.”
The Abes take the win into the regular-season finale Thursday night against North at the Eagles Nest.
MEMORIAL 56, MARSHFIELD 53
Marshfield – FG FT TP –Joey Goettl 7-12 4-6 22, Anthony Posteluk 5-10 1-1 13, Addison Hill 0-2 0-2 0, Kyle Tremelling 0-0 3-4 3, Sam Hinson 2-5 3-5 9, Sam Roherty 1-2 1-3 4, Bennett Koehn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-34 12-21 53.
Memorial – Tanner Linduski 5-9 3-4 15, Ethan Van Grunsven 2-5 0-0 6, Mekhi Shaw 4-8 4-6 12, Altherelle Robbins 7-9 3-3 18, Will Boser 0-2 0-0 0, Landen Van Grunsven 1-1 0-0 3, Nolan Miller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-35 10-13 56.
Halftime: Memorial 32-24. 3-point goals: Marshfield 9-23 (Goettl 4-9, Posteluk 2-4, Rolherty 1-2, Hinson 2-4, Hill 0-1, Tremelling 0-1, Koehn 0-1), Memorial 6-15 (Linduski 2-5, E. Van Grunsven 2-3, Robbins 1-1, L. Van Grunsven 1-1, Shaw 0-3, Boser 0-2). Rebounds: Marshfield 26 (Tremelling 5), Memorial 19 (Linduski 5, Robbins 5). Fouls: Marshfield 10, Memorial 20. Turnovers: Marshfield 10, Memorial 9. Officials: Mike Breed, Tim Bassett, Steve Schultz.