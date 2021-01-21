ALTOONA — For 36 minutes, the Fall Creek and Altoona boys basketball teams traded blows like prizefighters.
When one would take its shot, the other would answer with a swing of its own. The Crickets, however, landed the last one — and the spoils that come with it.
Teigen Ploeckelman converted a 3-point play with 51.5 seconds left to put the Western Cloverbelt-leading Crickets ahead by one, and Fall Creek defeated second-place Altoona 72-67 on Thursday.
The victory kept Fall Creek unbeaten in conference play and opened a 3.5-game lead over the Rails in the standings. It was a huge step toward a league title, spurred by a lineup which never quit. But the Crickets aren’t thinking about any accolades quite yet.
“We know there are a lot of good teams out there and we’ve got to run through a few of them,” Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. “It’s going to be a tough stretch. Of course, winning any time in the Western Cloverbelt is very, very difficult, every team is very strong and will come after you. So we’re just pleased for tonight, we’ll enjoy it and try to get better as we finish out the stretch.”
Altoona’s Marsten Salsbury hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:11 left, putting the Rails up 67-66. Out of the ensuing timeout, the Crickets planned to get the ball to Luke Olson looking to take the lead. But Altoona stymied Fall Creek’s play, and Ploeckelman adjusted on the fly. The senior drove through the heart of the lane and finished through contact, putting his team ahead for good.
“I was very proud that Teigen noticed we couldn’t get that screen set for Olson, and he decided to take it himself,” Storlie said. “He wasn’t our primary look out of the timeout, but he made a big play right there.”
Fall Creek scored the final six points of the night, making four of five free throws in the final minute of the game.
“When Marsten made that shot at the end, it’s one of those things where you’ve got to close out the game,” Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. “It came down to one defensive stop, and we didn’t get that tonight. … They found ways to make shots at the end of the game and finish, and that’s what good teams do. They find ways to win close games.”
Fall Creek is now 9-0 in Western Cloverbelt play, while both Altoona and McDonell are 5-3. With only a handful of league games left on the schedule — the numbers vary from team to team due to cancellations — the Crickets are on the cusp of their first conference crown since 2014. But there are still matchups with McDonell and Stanley-Boyd ahead that the Crickets won’t look past.
Altoona (11-4) led for much of the game on Thursday, even holding a 55-46 advantage midway through the second half. But Fall Creek (14-2) embarked on a 17-6 run to seize the lead, capped by Soren Johnson’s runner in the lane to put the Crickets ahead 63-61 with under four minutes left.
Salsbury hit his go-ahead 3-pointer a few minutes later before Ploeckelman ended the back-and-forth affair.
Ploeckelman and freshman Bo Vollrath led Fall Creek with 17 points apiece, and Luke Olson added 15 of his own. The Crickets were able to work the lane to do most of their damage, which set up the occasional kick-out 3-pointer.
“We had a number of different guys who stepped up tonight,” Storlie said. “Johnson came in off the bench after getting in some foul trouble and hit that shot to put us ahead. That was big. And Vollrath underneath, he had to play the whole game as a freshman. That’s tough to do, and he was very solid again tonight for us.”
The Crickets had to overcome a big night from Altoona’s Brayden Turk, who scored a game-high 23 points.
Thursday’s matchup was a far cry from the first time Altoona and Fall Creek met this season. The Crickets won that early-season game 81-59, building a 22-point lead by halftime.
The absence of Jayden Fitch, who scored 31 points in the first matchup between the two, forced the Crickets to turn elsewhere for scoring in Round 2. They found it in the trio of Ploeckelman, Vollrath and Olson. Fitch is recovering from an injury.
Altoona has also heated up lately, making for a much closer contest.
“We’ve got a lot of different guys playing, different guys have stepped up,” Henrichs said. “And we had a couple guys missing in quarantine at the start of the year, so it was exciting to finally get the majority of our guys.”
Fall Creek 72, Altoona 67
Fall Creek (14-2, 9-0): Nathan Sorensen 8, Teigen Ploeckelman 17, Jack Riemenschneider 3, Cameron Martzke 3, Soren Johnson 9, Luke Olson 15, Bo Vollrath 17.
Altoona (11-4, 5-3): Evan Moss 14, Brayden Turk 23, Evan Peterson 4, Anthony Giani 4, Reece Bergh 8, Marsten Salsbury 12, Dyllan Bauer 2.
3-point goals: Fall Creek 3 (Ploeckelman, Martzke, Olson), Altoona 9 (Turk 3, Moss 2, Bergh 2, Salsbury 2).
Halftime: Altoona 38-35.