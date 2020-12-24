Don’t judge Regis boys basketball entirely off its record early this season. The 1-5 start is deceiving.
All five of those Ramblers defeats came against teams with winning records, including some of the top programs in the area – Menomonie, Cameron, Fall Creek, Prescott and Altoona. Regis coach Bryant Brenner is enjoying working with this year’s squad, and he’s confident in their talent.
“I’m proud of the kids,” said Brenner, in his third year at the helm. “The kids have really played hard, they’ve battled so far despite not coming out on the winning end of the scoreboard. ... It’s been a great group to work with.”
Now, it’s just about taking that next step.
“We’re not far off from getting wins,” Brenner said. “We’re really close. We’ve enjoyed the process of trying to get better each week and I think we have improved.”
Regis lost its top two scorers from last season, Branton Paulsrud and Abe Rocksvold, as part of an eight-player senior class. That’s required JP Wolterstorff to step up, and he has, jumping from 10.2 points per game last year to 19.5 so far this season.
“He’s become a clear leader for us,” Brenner said. “He’s really become a complete player. He can do a lot of things. He’s really gotten stronger.”
It’s been a balanced effort from the rest of the roster when it comes to scoring, with Kendon Krogman (10.5) being the only other player in double digits. Rounding out the top five point-producers are Jeffrey Ritger (7.8), Zander Rockow (6.2) and Aaron Haselwander (5.2).
Rockow, a Thorp transfer, is also making an immediate impact on the hardwood after making a quick transition with Regis football. He leads the Ramblers with 8.3 boards per game.
“One of the strengths of this team I would say is rebounding,” Brenner said. “And then athleticism.”
Regis went 16-7 overall and 9-5 in the Western Cloverbelt last season, finishing fourth in the conference standings. The Ramblers will have to deal with an early hole this year, starting 0-2 in league play, but have played two of the Western Cloverbelt’s top teams in Fall Creek and Altoona.
Brenner should have a motivated bunch after how the school’s fall sports season ended. Fall sports activities were called off in October while the school faced a continued rise in quarantine numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Much of the basketball team also plays football, and those student-athletes had to come to terms with an undefeated season ending with two regular season games and potentially two postseason games remaining on the slate.
“We’re thrilled to be able to practice and then compete,” said Brenner, also the Regis football coach. “A lot of these guys were on the football team and were a big part of our football team. But right now we’re turning the page to basketball and we’re full steam into basketball right now. We’re just searching for ways and we’re hungry for ways to continually get better.”